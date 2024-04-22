Major League Baseball Yankees' Aaron Boone ejected five pitches into game vs. A's after fan outburst Updated Apr. 22, 2024 2:13 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected by home plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt five pitches into Monday's game against the Oakland Athletics over a remark from a fan behind the dugout aimed at the plate umpire.

Esteury Ruiz was hit on the back foot by a Carlos Rodón slider leading off the game.

Standing on the dugout steps, Boone raised his hands, questioning whether Ruiz swung at the pitch. First base umpire John Tumpane determined Ruiz did not swing and should go to first base.

After the first pitch to Tyler Nevin, Wendelstedt could be heard by a YES Network microphone yelling at Boone: "Guess what. You're not yelling at me, I did what I'm supposed to do and checked! I'm looking for him to get hit by the pitch! You got anything else to say, you're gone! OK?"

A fan behind the dugout appeared to yell at Wendelstedt and the umpire ejected Boone, screaming: "Aaron, you're done!"

Boone and other Yankees pointed to the fan behind the dugout, and Boone ran onto the field to make his point:

"I didn't say anything!" Boone said.

Wendelstedt responded: "I don't care who said it, you're gone!"

Boone went on to say several times, "I did not say a word," along with several profanities.

Boone, who has a developed a reputation for losing his temper at umpires over the years, was ejected for the second time this season and for the 35th time in seven seasons as Yankees manager. He is the first American League manager to get ejected multiple times this season.

Bench coach Brad Ausmus took over as acting manager.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

