Major League Baseball
Yankees' Aaron Boone ejected five pitches into game vs. A's after fan outburst
Major League Baseball

Yankees' Aaron Boone ejected five pitches into game vs. A's after fan outburst

Updated Apr. 22, 2024 2:13 p.m. ET

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected by home plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt five pitches into Monday's game against the Oakland Athletics over a remark from a fan behind the dugout aimed at the plate umpire.

Esteury Ruiz was hit on the back foot by a Carlos Rodón slider leading off the game.

Standing on the dugout steps, Boone raised his hands, questioning whether Ruiz swung at the pitch. First base umpire John Tumpane determined Ruiz did not swing and should go to first base.

After the first pitch to Tyler Nevin, Wendelstedt could be heard by a YES Network microphone yelling at Boone: "Guess what. You're not yelling at me, I did what I'm supposed to do and checked! I'm looking for him to get hit by the pitch! You got anything else to say, you're gone! OK?"

ADVERTISEMENT

A fan behind the dugout appeared to yell at Wendelstedt and the umpire ejected Boone, screaming: "Aaron, you're done!"

Boone and other Yankees pointed to the fan behind the dugout, and Boone ran onto the field to make his point:

"I didn't say anything!" Boone said.

Wendelstedt responded: "I don't care who said it, you're gone!"

Boone went on to say several times, "I did not say a word," along with several profanities.

Boone, who has a developed a reputation for losing his temper at umpires over the years, was ejected for the second time this season and for the 35th time in seven seasons as Yankees manager. He is the first American League manager to get ejected multiple times this season.

Bench coach Brad Ausmus took over as acting manager.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Dave McCarty, 11-year MLB veteran and Red Sox champion, dies at 54

Dave McCarty, 11-year MLB veteran and Red Sox champion, dies at 54

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff BracketNFL Draft Image NFL Draft
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes