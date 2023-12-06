Major League Baseball Yankees acquire Juan Soto from Padres in 7-player blockbuster trade Updated Dec. 7, 2023 12:00 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The New York Yankees acquired superstar outfielder Juan Soto from the San Diego Padres in a blockbuster trade Wednesday, the teams announced Wednesday night. It's the biggest transaction thus far of an otherwise quiet MLB offseason and it fulfills New York's desire to upgrade its middling lineup beyond 2022 American League MVP Aaron Judge.

Landing the biggest fish in the trade market cost the Yankees five players, including right-handed pitchers Michael King and Jhony Brito, minor league right-handers Drew Thorpe (No. 5 Yankees prospect per MLBPipeline), and Randy Vásquez (No. 13 on that list) and catcher Kyle Higashioka. The Yankees are also getting outfielder Trent Grisham in the deal.

[Juan Soto trade analysis: Are the aggressive Yankees back? What's next for Padres?]

In Soto, the Yankees have another perennial All-Star and MVP candidate with a career 157 OPS+, the third-highest mark among active players behind Judge and Mike Trout (minimum 3,000 plate appearances). Soto burst onto the scene as a 19-year-old in 2018 and helped the Washington Nationals win the World Series the following season. He has won four consecutive Silver Slugger awards and led MLB in walks three years in a row. His .421 career on-base percentage is also tops in the majors since he debuted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 25-year-old Soto became available this offseason in the aftermath of Padres owner Peter Siedler passing away, and with the club reportedly looking to cut payroll after needing to take out a $50 million loan in September. Soto is set to hit free agency next winter and is expected to command one of the richest deals in MLB history. Seventeen months ago, the Padres acquired Soto from the Nationals at the 2022 trade deadline in exchange for several top prospects.

Though Soto's numbers dipped upon his initial arrival in San Diego, he still helped the club to an NLDS upset over the Los Angeles Dodgers that fall. This past season, he was one of the few bright spots amid the Padres' disappointing year, notching a .275/.410/.519 slash line with a career-high 35 home runs and 109 RBIs.

Soto will likely play left field for New York, a position that has been one of constant turnover in recent seasons. The Yankees also acquired Alex Verdugo from the Red Sox on Wednesday, which could lead to some interesting defensive alignments in the Yankees' outfield but surely lengthens their lineup alongside Judge, Anthony Rizzo, DJ LeMahieu and Giancarlo Stanton.

Like Verdugo, Soto is a left-handed hitter who also stands to benefit from playing his home games in Yankee Stadium and its vaunted short porch in right field.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share