World Series Top Plays: Game 6

After seizing Game 5 with a historic performance from Clayton Kershaw, the Dodgers will look to close out the World Series and hoist the Commissioner's Trophy on Tuesday night.

Check out the top plays from Game 6.

Arozarena is unstoppable

In just Tampa Bay's second at-bat, Randy Arozarena sent a ball out of the park and gave the Rays a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

Arozarena has homered in three of the last four games, and added his name to the record books with his latest shot.

Snell is straight nasty

Tampa Bay's Blake Snell has only thrown 24 pitches and struck out five through two innings.

