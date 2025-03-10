Major League Baseball Dodgers, Dave Roberts agree to record-breaking four-year extension Updated Mar. 10, 2025 3:25 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Two-time World Series-winning manager Dave Roberts and the Los Angeles Dodgers have reached an agreement on a four-year contract that will make him the highest-paid manager in Major League Baseball, according to multiple reports.

Roberts' new deal, which will keep him in the Dodgers' dugout through 2028, will reportedly pay him over $8 million annually. Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell was previously the highest-paid manager in MLB with the five-year, $40 million contract extension he signed in 2023.

Roberts is the winningest manager in Dodgers history with a .627 win percentage (851-507). The 52-year-old also boasts eight National League division titles and five 100-win seasons.

Roberts won the World Series as a player in 2004 with the Boston Red Sox.

