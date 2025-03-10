Dodgers, Dave Roberts agree to record-breaking four-year extension
Two-time World Series-winning manager Dave Roberts and the Los Angeles Dodgers have reached an agreement on a four-year contract that will make him the highest-paid manager in Major League Baseball, according to multiple reports.
Roberts' new deal, which will keep him in the Dodgers' dugout through 2028, will reportedly pay him over $8 million annually. Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell was previously the highest-paid manager in MLB with the five-year, $40 million contract extension he signed in 2023.
Roberts is the winningest manager in Dodgers history with a .627 win percentage (851-507). The 52-year-old also boasts eight National League division titles and five 100-win seasons.
Roberts won the World Series as a player in 2004 with the Boston Red Sox.
RELATED: Why the Dodgers made Dave Roberts the highest-paid manager in MLB
-
2025 MLB Opening Day: Schedule, times, dates, how to watch, starters
Yankees' Gerrit Cole on concerning elbow soreness: 'I've still got some hope'
Barry Bonds critiques Shohei Ohtani stardom: Today's MLB is 'way different'
-
2025 MLB free-agent signing tracker, trades: Athletics extend Lawrence Butler
Reuniting Rickey Hill with his ring, 37 years later
2025 Futures wagers, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
-
How to watch MLB games: Live streaming, channels, free
Top MLB prospect Samuel Basallo launches ball over scoreboard in Spring Training
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on Blue Jays contract talks: Last proposal below '$600 million'
-
2025 MLB Opening Day: Schedule, times, dates, how to watch, starters
Yankees' Gerrit Cole on concerning elbow soreness: 'I've still got some hope'
Barry Bonds critiques Shohei Ohtani stardom: Today's MLB is 'way different'
-
2025 MLB free-agent signing tracker, trades: Athletics extend Lawrence Butler
Reuniting Rickey Hill with his ring, 37 years later
2025 Futures wagers, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
-
How to watch MLB games: Live streaming, channels, free
Top MLB prospect Samuel Basallo launches ball over scoreboard in Spring Training
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on Blue Jays contract talks: Last proposal below '$600 million'