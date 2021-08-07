Major League Baseball Win $1,000 with the FOX Super 6 Late Inning Challenge on Mets vs. Phillies 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Since Major League Baseball imposed the divisional format back in 1969, there have been plenty of awkward playoff scenarios.

Among the most notable examples came in 1973. That year, the New York Mets won the NL East despite only having a 82-79 record, while NL West teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers (95 wins) and San Francisco Giants (88) went home. And yet, the Mets ended up beating the Cincinnati Reds in the National League Championship Series that year before losing the World Series in seven games to the Oakland Athletics.

So history would tell you that this year’s NL East, which entered Friday with three teams – the Mets, Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves – separated by 1.5 games, may look like cannon fodder come October. But that would be a mistake because the NL East champion will have some things going for it and history to back it up.

By the time the weekend is over, the Phillies and Mets will have played three games against one another, with the series winner standing atop the NL East standings as the season begins the turn for home.

The Phillies entered Friday having won five games in a row and closing within a ½ game of the division lead. Part of that is because the Philadelphia pitching situation has become more stable thanks to Zack Wheeler’s emergence as one of the National League’s best pitchers, and a bullpen that has started to gell. Another factor is the Mets have suffered major injuries to Jacob deGrom and Francisco Lindor, along with an overall regression in their starting pitching.

Ranger Suarez will get the ball for the Phillies on Saturday afternoon (4 p.m. ET, FS1) while the Mets will send Tylor Megill to the mound.

Here are six things to watch with Phillies and Mets.

1. Bryce, Bryce baby

Heading into Friday night, Bryce Harper is hitting .356 with five homers, 19 RBI and a .469 on-base percentage since July 1. During that stretch, the Phillies are 19-11. In the third year of his 13-year mega-deal with Philadelphia, Harper’s track record has mirrored what he did a lot in Washington, with some great months and some downright awful ones. The one thing to understand, however, is that he’s been a huge force behind the Phillies’ latest run.

2. Pitching problems in Queens

Overall, the Mets’ pitching has been good, with a 3.67 ERA ranking in the Top 10 heading into the weekend. But there are some disturbing trends in the wake of deGrom’s absence, which started after his start on July 7. Since then, the Mets' ERA has been 4.70. In 21 games since the All-Star break entering Friday, the Mets starters were posting a 5.40 ERA. Not good.

3. Grabbing the bull

The Phillies' bullpen has been historically bad over the last few seasons and they started that way in 2021. Since the All-Star break, however, the group has been more respectable, going 7-2 with a 3.71 ERA in 21 games. Ian Kennedy gives the Phillies a more reliable closer-type and has allowed Suarez to move into the rotation to fill a backend hole.

4. Alonso damage

Pete Alonso has been a wrecking ball for the Mets this year against the Phillies, hitting .310 with a homer, 10 RBIs and an .844 OPS in 13 games. At a time when the Mets are struggling, they need their biggest bat to step up.

5. Being clutch is everything

How are these teams late in games? Surprisingly good. The Phillies have a .730 OPS from the seventh inning forward – the fifth-best mark in baseball. The Mets rank eighth with a .725 OPS from inning seven onward. Not too shabby.

6. Last call?

There is a lot of baseball left to play, but this is the final Phillies divisional home series of the season – the remaining five divisional series are all on the road. The Mets enter a stretch of two weeks where they see a ton of Dodgers and Giants on the schedule. In other words, you can’t afford to trip here.

