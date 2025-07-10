Major League Baseball Which 10 MLB Teams Have the Most All-Star Selections of All Time? Published Jul. 11, 2025 6:29 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Dodgers lead all MLB teams with five players each representing them in the 2025 All-Star Game on July 15 in Atlanta.

Both of those teams have had success, historically, with sending players to the All-Star Game.

That said, which organizations have had the most players selected for the Midsummer Classic? FOX Sports Research compiled the list.

10 MLB Teams With the Most All-Star Selections

10. Chicago Cubs: 237

Kyle Tucker #30 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates with Pete Crow-Armstrong #4 in the top of the third inning of a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on June 25, 2025 in St Louis. (Photo by Matt Dirksen/Chicago Cubs/Getty Images)

The Cubs will have a pair of starting outfielders — Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker — representing them in the 2025 MLB All-Star Game. LHP Matthew Boyd will also make his first All-Star Game appearance this season. Ernie Banks leads the franchise with 14 All-Star Game appearances, and legendary slugger Sammy Sosa also made the top five with seven.

9. Detroit Tigers: 248

Riley Greene #31 and Gleyber Torres #25 of the Detroit Tigers celebrate after defeating the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on Wednesday, April 30, 2025 in Houston. (Photo by Michaela Schumacher/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

The Tigers are tied for the lead of all organizations with five players selected for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, including the American League team's starting pitcher Tarik Skubal, starters Gleyber Torres, Riley Greene and Javier Baez, and replacement reserve Zack McKinstry. Al Kaline has the most All-Star Game appearances in Tigers history with 15, while two-way star Ty Cobb made 12 teams. The Tigers hold a three-game lead over the Dodgers for the most wins this season, so it's no wonder they have such great representation.

8. Cleveland Guardians: 267

Steven Kwan #38 of the Cleveland Guardians congratulates Jose Ramirez #11 after a three-run home run against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on July 07, 2025 in Houston. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The Guardians' best two hitters were selected for the 2025 All-Star Game in Steven Kwan and Jose Ramirez, the American League's starting third baseman. The Guardians have struggled as of late, enduring a 10-game losing streak from June 25 to July 6, but Kwan and Ramirez's cases were strong enough to overcome that. Lou Boudreau and Bob Feller are tied for the record of most All-Star selections for Cleveland with eight each.

7. San Francisco Giants: 273

Logan Webb #62 and Robbie Ray #38 of the San Francisco Giants prepare for the game at Oracle Park on April 21, 2025 in San Francisco. (Photo by Suzanna Mitchell/San Francisco Giants/Getty Images)

The Giants' impressive pitching staff is well-represented with All-Star notoriety as starting pitchers Logan Webb and Robbie Ray earned nods, as did reliever Randy Rodriguez. Ray, however, was replaced by New York Mets' starter David Peterson because Ray will be starting against the Dodgers on Sunday. Willie Mays leads the Giants' franchise with 24 All-Star Game selections, and because of his greatness, he earned a statue outside of Oracle Park.

6. Cincinnati Reds: 279

Elly De La Cruz #44 of the Cincinnati Reds acknowledges fans as he jogs to the dugout prior to a game against the Miami Marlins at Great American Ball Park on July 09, 2025 in Cincinnati. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images)

Elly De La Cruz was the only 2025 All-Star Game selection for Cincinnati before starting pitcher Andrew Abbott was selected to replace Dodgers' starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The Reds currently sit one game back of the Giants for the final National League wild card spot. Pete Rose is the franchise's all-time All-Star selection leader with 16, 13 of which came while playing for Cincinnati. Rose also leads the league in most hits of any player with 4,256.

5. Atlanta Braves: 283

Ronald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates with Matt Olson #28 after hitting a solo home run against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park on July 09, 2025 in Sacramento. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

While the Braves currently have their worst win percentage since the 2017 season, they still sent three players to the 2025 All-Star Game. Ronald Acuña Jr. is the only starter from Atlanta, and his selection was indicative of his instant impact, as he has only played in 42 of their 92 games this season. First baseman Matt Olson also made the team, as did left-handed pitcher Chris Sale, who is out with an injury and was replaced by San Diego Padres reliever Robert Suarez. Hank Aaron is the Braves' all-time leader in All-Star Game appearances with 24, but the number is slightly inflated as there were two games in each of the seasons between 1959-1962.

4. Boston Red Sox: 318

Garrett Crochet #35 of the Boston Red Sox pitches during a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 6, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Alex Bregman was the only position player the Red Sox sent to the 2025 All-Star Game, but he has been out with a quadriceps strain since May 23 and will miss the Midsummer Classic. The Red Sox will still have a pair of pitchers representing them in AL Cy Young award candidate Garrett Crochet, and renaissance reliever Aroldis Chapman. Legendary hitter Ted Williams leads the Red Sox franchise with 18 All-Star Game appearances.

3. Los Angeles Dodgers: 327

Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates with teammates Shohei Ohtani #17 and Will Smith #16 after hitting a three-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 03, 2024 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

The Dodgers had the most 2025 All-Star Game selections with five but are now tied with the Tigers after McKinstry replaced Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena. The Dodgers had two pitchers in Yamamoto and Clayton Kershaw, but Yamamoto will miss his first opportunity to pitch in the Midsummer Classic because he's starting in the Dodgers' game on Friday. Kershaw is the Dodgers' leader in All-Star Game appearances with 11.

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan #33 during a game against the Washington Nationals on July 9, 2025 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. (Photo by Rick Ulreich/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Cardinals are second to only the Yankees in World Series victories, so it makes sense they are also second in All-Star Game selections. While Brendan Donovan is their only participant this season, the Cardinals have ridden a team-approach to a respectable 50-44 record. Stan Musial has the most All-Star Game selections of any Cardinals player.

1. New York Yankees: 448

Aaron Judge #99 and Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees celebrate their win over the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium on April 15, 2025 in the Bronx. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Yankees are arguably the greatest MLB franchise of all time, largely because of their 27 World Series victories, but their lead in All-Star Game selections is also impressive and a factor in that argument. This season, Aaron Judge and Jazz Chisholm Jr. will represent them as position players, while Carlos Rodon replaced Max Fried, who will miss the 2025 All-Star Game. Some of the players who lead the franchise in All-Star Game selections include Mickey Mantle, Yogi Berra and Derek Jeter.

