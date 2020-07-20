Major League Baseball What You Need To Know: MLB's Return 5 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Training camp is in full swing, scrimmages are underway, and MLB's regular season officially returns on Thursday.

Here's everything you need to know about the 60-game 2020 season, from the modified schedule to the new rules and much more.

How will the schedule work?

Every team will play 10 games each against the other four squads in their respective division, totaling 40 games.

In addition, teams will play 20 interleague games against the teams in their corresponding geographic division (AL East vs. NL East, AL Central vs. NL Central, etc.).

Opening Day is July 23, featuring two blockbuster matchups: the New York Yankees at the defending champion Washington Nationals, and the San Francisco Giants at the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The remaining teams will play their first games on July 24.

What are the rule changes?

Both leagues will use the designated hitter for the 2020 season. In addition, all relief pitchers are required to face a minimum of three batters (unless the inning ends).

MLB has also adopted the minor league rule for extra innings, beginning every half-inning after the ninth with a runner on second base.

What are the health and safety protocols?

Players and team members not participating in the game must sit in the stands, separated by at least 6 feet.

Celebratory contact is forbidden — no high-fives, fist bumps or hugs — although teams are finding creative solutions.

No spitting or chewing of tobacco or sunflower seeds is permitted, and when applicable, distance between baserunners, fielders, coaches and umpires on the field will be encouraged.

Baseballs will be discarded after they have been touched by several athletes, and postgame showers and carpooling will be discouraged.

Players will have their temperature checked throughout the day and will be tested for COVID-19 multiple times per week. If an athlete tests positive, they must quarantine immediately and cannot return to the diamond without two negative tests.

What does the postseason look like?

The regular season is set to end on Sept. 27.

The postseason structure will stay the same, with five teams from each league (the three divisional champions and two Wild Card squads), a Wild Card round, best-of-five Division Series matchups, and the best-of-seven ALCS and NLCS ahead of the World Series.

I saw highlights recently. Are teams already playing games?

To prepare for the regular season, many teams are participating either in intrasquad scrimmages or exhibitions vs. nearby opponents, like the Yankees and Mets.

On Sunday, for instance, Giancarlo Stanton blasted a 448-foot home run that landed in the empty bleachers then slowly rolled its way down:

Who might win it all?

The MLB.com Power Rankings place the Los Angeles Dodgers at the top of the heap, with the New York Yankees coming in second.

According to FOXBet, both the Dodgers and Yankees have a projected win total of 38.5 for the regular season.

The Yankees are favored to win the World Series (+350), with the Dodgers right behind them (+375). The defending champion Nationals are +1600.

Anything else I should know?

Just that FOX will feature its first ever quadruple header on Saturday, July 25, to celebrate 25 years as America's home for baseball. Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. ET that day, with the Brewers and Cubs leading off.

For now, though, baseball fans across the world will be counting the hours until MLB returns.

Get more from Major League Baseball Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.