Major League Baseball
Washington Nationals hire Sean Doolittle as a pitching strategist
Major League Baseball

Washington Nationals hire Sean Doolittle as a pitching strategist

Updated Jan. 16, 2024 2:45 p.m. ET

Former Washington Nationals closer Sean Doolittle was hired by the club as a pitching strategist on Tuesday.

The Nationals said the 37-year-old Doolittle, who announced his retirement as a player in September, will "serve as a liaison between the analytics department and pitching staff, while assisting the manager and pitching coach with strategy, mental preparation and mechanics."

Doolittle, a left-handed reliever, pitched in the major leagues for more than a decade, twice earning All-Star honors. He was a member of Washington's 2019 World Series championship team.

In all, he went 26-24 with 112 saves and a 3.20 ERA for four clubs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elbow surgery and a knee injury limited Doolittle to just six appearances with the Nationals in 2022 and 11 in the minors in 2023.

In the announcement about Doolittle's new job with the Nationals, who finished last in the NL East each of the past four seasons, general manager Mike Rizzo praised him as "one of the most intelligent baseball minds you can find."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 9 longest active playoff droughts in NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL

9 longest active playoff droughts in NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Bracket Image NFL Playoff BracketNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image Podcasts
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes