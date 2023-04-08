Tampa Bay Rays
Tampa Bay Rays extend historic unbeaten streak to 8-0, beat A’s 11-0
Tampa Bay Rays

Tampa Bay Rays extend historic unbeaten streak to 8-0, beat A’s 11-0

Updated Apr. 8, 2023 7:33 p.m. ET

The Tampa Bay Rays extended Major League Baseball’s best start in 20 years behind Jeffrey Springs’ seven innings of three-hit ball and Randy Arozarena’s four RBIs, routing the Oakland Athletics, 11-0, on Saturday for an 8-0 record.

Tampa Bay is the first big league team to open 8-0 since the 2003 Kansas City Royals won their first nine games. The Rays have outscored opponents 64-18 and are the first team to win its first eight games by four or more runs since the 1884 St. Louis Maroons of the Union Association did it in their first 13.

No team had won eight straight games by that margin at any point in a season since the 1939 New York Yankees did it 10 times in a row.

Isaac Paredes and Brandon Lowe had three RBIs each for the Rays.

Springs (2-0), coming off six no-hit innings in his season debut against the Detroit Tigers, gave up a leadoff single in the first to Esteury Ruiz. He struck out seven, raising his total to 19 in 13 innings.

Shintaro Fujinami (0-2) allowed five runs, three hits, four walks and hit a batter over 4 1/3 innings in his second major league start. The right-hander didn’t allow a hit until Wander Franco’s infield single with one out in the fourth.

Fujinami, who signed as free agent in January after pitching 10 years for Hanshin of Japan’s Central League, allowed eight runs over 2 1/3 innings in a 13-1 loss to the Los Angeles Angels in his big-league debut on April 1. His next start could be at home against the New York MetsKodai Senga.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oakland, which had just three hits, has lost six of eight and is batting .209.

Tampa Bay scored three times in the fifth to go up 5-0 on three hit batters, two walks and a single. Arozarena ended Fujinami’s day on a two-run single, and Paredes picked up an RBI when hit by a pitch from Sam Moll.

Arozarena had a two-run homer in the ninth off Carlos Pérez, usually a catcher.

Manuel Margot had a solo homer and Lowe added a three-run drive in the sixth off Domingo Acevedo.

Rays' Manuel Margot, Brandon Lowe both go yard in the sixth inning

Rays' Manuel Margot, Brandon Lowe both go yard in the sixth inning
Manuel Margot and Brandon Lowe's two homers extend the Rays’ lead.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Read more:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Major League Baseball
Tampa Bay Rays
Oakland Athletics
share
Get more from Tampa Bay Rays Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: OBJ will reportedly meet with Jets, discuss potential fit with Aaron Rodgers
OBJ will reportedly meet with Jets, discuss potential fit with Aaron Rodgers
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes