Stephen Strasburg shut down indefinitely, injury outlook 'not promising'

Washington Nationals ace Stephen Strasburg remains completely shut down from physical activity due to severe nerve damage, according to a report from The Washington Post. It's unclear whether the 2019 World Series MVP will ever pitch in the major leagues again.

Strasburg's prognosis to return from the injury is "not promising" and previous rehab attempts before and during the current season were quickly derailed due to the nerve damage in his body. Strasburg hasn't been around the 2023 team, and Nationals manager Dave Martinez has stopped providing customary health updates regarding the three-time MLB All-Star.

Strasburg, at one point considered one of the league's best pitching prospects and top No. 1 overall draft pick of all time, has dealt with injuries throughout his big-league career.

When healthy, he has displayed the talent that earned him that hype, especially during the Nationals' 2019 run from last-place team in May to National League wild-card team to World Series champion.

Strasburg led the MLB in wins and innings pitched that season and recorded a 3.32 ERA, earning Cy Young and MVP votes for his performance. But he saved his best for October, allowing just eight earned runs in 36.1 innings across five playoff appearances to lead the Nationals to their first World Series title in franchise history.

Strasburg then re-signed with the team on a seven-year, $245 million contract the following offseason.

Stephen Strasburg wins the 2019 World Series MVP Trophy

However, Strasburg has started eight total games, including just one in 2022, for a total of 31.2 innings in the three-plus seasons since then. According to the Post's report, the Nationals don't have disability insurance on Strasburg's current contract, putting the team in a difficult financial bind amid the current ownership's desire to sell the franchise.

The ongoing process for the sale of the Nationals has also reportedly been "paused" for the 2023 season.

The Nationals currently sit at 25-32 amid an ongoing rebuild. Several players that starred alongside Strasburg before and during the 2019 title run have long since departed the team, including Bryce Harper, Max Scherzer, Trea Turner and Anthony Rendon. Strasburg is one of only a handful remaining from that team.

