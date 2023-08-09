Social media reacts as Phillies' Michael Lorenzen throws no-hitter
Michael Lorenzen has thrown the 14th no-hitter in Philadelphia Phillies history in his first start as a member of the home team at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday. Lorenzen, a trade deadline pickup from the Detroit Tigers, threw 124 pitches in the successful no-hit bid as the Phillies beat the Washington Nationals 7-0. It was just his second appearance in a Phillies uniform.
Social media not only loved Lorenzen's no-hitter — the fourth in Major League Baseball this season — but also how his mother Cheryl and wife Cassi reacted in the stands along with Michael and Cassi's infant daughter, June.
It was an emotional night for the Phillies in several other ways as well. Outfielder Weston Wilson hit a home run in his first MLB at-bat after logging nearly 3,000 minor-league at-bats over parts of eight seasons before making his big-league debut Wednesday. Veteran slugger Nick Castellanos also hit his 199th and 200th home runs in a career milestone for the 2023 All-Star.
Here are some viral clips and notable reactions from around the internet as Lorenzen and the Phillies made history.
An unforgettable night
Family is everything
Nolan Ryan would be proud
-
2023 MLB Playoff schedule: World Series dates, How to watch, TV channels
MLB Power Rankings: Cubs still scorching, Rangers too
2023 MLB Playoff Picture, bracket, standings
-
2023 MLB Cy Young odds: AL and NL favorites
MLB Playoff format: How does MLB postseason work?
Shohei Ohtani's continued dominance lands him atop Ben Verlander's July team of the month
-
Meet the Dodgers' James Outman, MLB's unlikeliest breakout rookie
Ex-White Sox reliever Keynan Middleton says team has 'no rules' culture
Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. hit on the left elbow by a pitch, leaves game
-
2023 MLB Playoff schedule: World Series dates, How to watch, TV channels
MLB Power Rankings: Cubs still scorching, Rangers too
2023 MLB Playoff Picture, bracket, standings
-
2023 MLB Cy Young odds: AL and NL favorites
MLB Playoff format: How does MLB postseason work?
Shohei Ohtani's continued dominance lands him atop Ben Verlander's July team of the month
-
Meet the Dodgers' James Outman, MLB's unlikeliest breakout rookie
Ex-White Sox reliever Keynan Middleton says team has 'no rules' culture
Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. hit on the left elbow by a pitch, leaves game