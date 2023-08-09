Major League Baseball
Social media reacts as Phillies' Michael Lorenzen throws no-hitter
Social media reacts as Phillies' Michael Lorenzen throws no-hitter

Published Aug. 9, 2023 9:45 p.m. ET

Michael Lorenzen has thrown the 14th no-hitter in Philadelphia Phillies history in his first start as a member of the home team at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday. Lorenzen, a trade deadline pickup from the Detroit Tigers, threw 124 pitches in the successful no-hit bid as the Phillies beat the Washington Nationals 7-0. It was just his second appearance in a Phillies uniform.

Social media not only loved Lorenzen's no-hitter — the fourth in Major League Baseball this season — but also how his mother Cheryl and wife Cassi reacted in the stands along with Michael and Cassi's infant daughter, June.

It was an emotional night for the Phillies in several other ways as well. Outfielder Weston Wilson hit a home run in his first MLB at-bat after logging nearly 3,000 minor-league at-bats over parts of eight seasons before making his big-league debut Wednesday. Veteran slugger Nick Castellanos also hit his 199th and 200th home runs in a career milestone for the 2023 All-Star.

Here are some viral clips and notable reactions from around the internet as Lorenzen and the Phillies made history.

An unforgettable night

Family is everything

Nolan Ryan would be proud

