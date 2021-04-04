Major League Baseball The Angels' Shohei Ohtani makes more history on the mound and at the plate 47 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

This is what he really came here to do.

On Sunday, Shohei Ohtani is batting second in the Los Angeles Angels' lineup and starting the game on the mound, a feat that has not been done since 1903. In his first at-bat, to silence any doubters, he hit a home run on the first pitch he saw.

Ohtani made a splash when he arrived in the U.S., wanting to be a pitcher and a hitter. Teams bid on the right to sign him after he was posted by the Nippon Professional Baseball league in Japan, and he signed with the Angels on Dec. 8, 2017.

In three seasons with the Angels, Ohtani has flashed potential greatness but has also struggled with injuries. He won AL Rookie of the Year in 2018 after becoming the first player since Babe Ruth in 1919 to hit 15 home runs and pitch 50 innings in a season.

As a hitter, Ohtani finished his first MLB season with a .285 batting average, 22 home runs, 10 stolen bases and 61 RBIs. As a pitcher, he finished with a 3.31 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 63 strikeouts in 10 starts. He matched Babe Ruth a second time, becoming the second MLB player with 10 pitching appearances and 20 home runs in a season.

However, following the 2018 season, Ohtani underwent Tommy John surgery, removing him from pitching contention until at least 2020. He returned to the mound on July 26, 2020, but made only two pitching appearances that season, shut down because of a flexor strain in his right elbow.

Now, Ohtani is back and taking things to the next level.

To this point, when healthy, Ohtani has been part of the Angels' starting rotation, and he has been the designated hitter (and sometimes outfielder) on non-pitching days. He has never filled both roles in the same game — until now.

Further, Ohtani is hitting second in the Angels' lineup, making him the first pitcher to bat in the top two since Jack Dunleavy for the St. Louis Cardinals on Sept. 7, 1903. Since 1976, only two pitchers have hit when the DH was available: Andy Sonnanstine in 2009 and Madison Bumgarner in 2016.

"He has the ability as a hitter to be an All-Star. He also has the ability as a pitcher to be an All-Star," FOX Sports MLB Analyst Ben Verlander said of Ohtani. "The fact that he does both at the highest level is absolutely insane.

"What he’s doing makes him one of the most exciting players in the league. This hasn’t been done in baseball. And the whole world is rooting for him."

What Verlander said.

For more up-to-date news on the Shohei Ohtani, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

So how's it going? Here's the breakdown of Ohtani's night:

First inning:

Ohtani recorded one strikeout and two groundouts. He walked one batter.

Ohtani hit a home run on the first pitch in his first at-bat.

Second inning:

Ohtani recorded two strikeouts and one groundout.

Ohtani lined out to center in his second at-bat.

Third inning:

The first batter reached on an infield single. Ohtani then recorded a lineout to first and two groundouts.

Fourth inning:

Ohtani struck out three and walked two batters.

Ohtani hit a groundout with two on base to end the inning.

Check back for more Ohtani updates from White Sox vs. Angels.

Get more from Major League Baseball Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.