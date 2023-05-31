Major League Baseball Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout put on home run show in Angels' win over White Sox Published May. 31, 2023 6:09 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout put on a home run clinic in the Los Angeles Angels' 12-5 win over the Chicago White Sox Wednesday.

Trout got the mini-home run derby started in the first inning when Lance Lynn's 81 mph curveball fell right in the middle of the strike zone, allowing the three-time AL MVP to send the ball a whopping 461 feet to left-center, giving the Angels an early 2-0 lead.

The first-inning home run by Trout was his 13th of the season and his third over the last eight games as he moved past Joe DiMaggio on the all-time home run list with the 362nd homer of his career last week.

Following Trout's massive blast, it was Ohtani's turn to go yard in the top of the third. He hit Lynn's inside 93 mph fastball 425 feet to dead center for a two-run shot that extended the Angels' lead to 4-1.

After the Angels scored two more runs in the third, Ohtani stepped up to the plate again in the fourth inning. Once again, Ohtani delivered. In the sixth pitch of the at-bat, he crushed another 93 mph fastball from Lynn to right field for a two-run homer to make it 8-1.

Ohtani's fourth-inning home run was initially tracked at 478 feet, which would've been the longest home run of his career. However, it was later corrected to a 459-foot home run. The home run had an exit velocity of 111.8 mph, per Statcast.

Even though baseball fans have grown accustomed to Ohtani doing amazing things at the plate (and on the mound), he was in a bit of a slump prior to the series against the White Sox. Ohtani was hitting just .230 in the month of May with a .789 OPS.

The two-time MLB All-Star broke out of his slump with a big three-game series against the White Sox. Following the series, Ohtani is sixth in MLB with 15 home runs and is on pace to hit 43 homers this season, which would be the second-most in his career.

FOX Sports' Ben Verlander predicted the superstar would find a way out of his recent skid on Tuesday's "Flippin' Bats."

"I've got a BVG for ya - Ben Verlander's Guarantee: Shohei Ohtani is hitting a home run or two this week," Verlander said. "By the time we do ‘This week in Shohei Ohtani news’ next week, I will be talking about his multiple home runs that he hit on the week. That is a BVG."

It only took 24 hours for Verlander's guarantee to come to fruition.

