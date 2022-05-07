Major League Baseball
Red Sox ace Chris Sale, already hurt, suffers additional setback Red Sox ace Chris Sale, already hurt, suffers additional setback
Major League Baseball

Red Sox ace Chris Sale, already hurt, suffers additional setback

23 mins ago

Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale, already on the 60-day injured list with a fractured rib cage he suffered in February, has suffered another health setback, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said before Saturday’s game against the Chicago White Sox.

"He’s had a small, it’s a personal medical issue — it’s not orthopedic, it’s not COVID-related — that paused his throwing for a little while," Bloom said.

"It’s not baseball-related," he added. "He should be back throwing in a matter of days."

When asked if that will push Sale’s potential return from the 60-day injured list in early June to later that month, Bloom said: "I think, roughly speaking, we were hoping to have him back around when he was eligible. I think we’re talking a few weeks (later) — that’s to have him back to start a major league game."

The Red Sox signed Sale to a five-year, $145 million contract in March 2019. Since then, he went just 6-11 with a 4.40 ERA in ’19 before he had Tommy John surgery on his 31st birthday — March 30, 2020.

Last season, he went 5-1 with a 3.16 ERA in just nine games.

Bloom also discussed the poor start by the last-place Red Sox (10-17), who had lost 12 of their last 16.

Mainly, he felt, the weakness has been Boston’s poor offense, which entered Saturday 25th in the majors in runs per game.

"The record speaks for itself," he said. "We all thought, and still do, that that’s going to be a strength and we haven’t got there yet. It really has been up and down the lineup. There’s a lot of guys that aren’t performing as they expect, and we expect."

The Red Sox were a surprise last season, winning a wild-card game against the Yankees and beating AL East champion Tampa Bay in four games in the divisional round before losing to Houston in six games in the AL Championship Series. They entered Saturday nine games behind the first-place Yankees.

"That’s real. We’ve dug ourselves a hole, no question," said Bloom, in his second season with the Red Sox. "We haven’t played well. Panic’s not going to help. We have to play better. We’ve put ourselves in that situation. There’s a difference in urgency and panic. We have to show more urgency."

Reporting by Associated Press.

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Pirates forced to use emergency catcher — it did not go well
Major League Baseball

Pirates forced to use emergency catcher — it did not go well

1 hour ago
Red Sox put Kiké Hernández, Rich Hill on COVID-19 list
Major League Baseball

Red Sox put Kiké Hernández, Rich Hill on COVID-19 list

7 hours ago
How Arizona's Zac Gallen emerged as one of NL's best pitchers
Major League Baseball

How Arizona's Zac Gallen emerged as one of NL's best pitchers

1 day ago
MLB odds: Three best World Series futures bets to make now
Major League Baseball

MLB odds: Three best World Series futures bets to make now

1 day ago
MLB odds: How to bet on baseball
Major League Baseball

MLB odds: How to bet on baseball

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes