Major League Baseball MLB Power Rankings: Giants, Dodgers proving the power lies out West 2 hours ago

By Ben Verlander

FOX Sports MLB Analyst

The tension is rising across the major leagues.

Divisions are getting tighter, and the wild-card races are spectacular.

Let’s take a look at the updated power rankings. From the lowly No. 30 to the cream of the crop, here’s how the list shakes out:

30. Baltimore Orioles (previous rank: 29)

The Orioles have lost 18 games in a row. Yikes. Luckily, they find themselves only 38 games back of first place.

29. Arizona Diamondbacks (30)

It’s still not pretty in the desert these days.

28. Texas Rangers (28)

Joey Gallo is gone, and the Rangers are in full rebuild mode. They are rather tough to watch these days.

27. Pittsburgh Pirates (27)

If you’re going to a Pirates game, make sure it's at home so you can soak in all of the beautiful sights and sounds of PNC Park. Other than that, there isn't much going on with this team that is good.

26. Miami Marlins (25)

The Marlins made some great trades at the deadline to set themselves up for the future. They could have the best rotation in baseball in a few years. Right now, however, is not their time.

25. Minnesota Twins (26)

I will never understand what happened with the Twins this season — a very talented roster with very poor results. After winning the American League Central the past two seasons, the Twins are languishing in last place.

24. Kansas City Royals (24)

The Royals have underperformed this season and decided to trade some pieces at the deadline. They are now looking toward next season.

23. Washington Nationals (23)

To nobody’s surprise, since trading away the likes of Max Scherzer, Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber and more, the Nationals have not been good.

22. Chicago Cubs (22)

Since the trade deadline fire sale, it has been ugly on the north side of Chicago.

21. Colorado Rockies (21)

The Rockies inexplicably didn’t sell at the deadline. They had an awesome opportunity to get something in return for their best players, including SS Trevor Story and SP Jon Gray. Both players will most likely leave as free agents, but for now, they're still in Colorado, and they aren’t playing terrible baseball.

20. Detroit Tigers (20)

Miguel Cabrera has done it: 500 home runs for the Tigers legend! The future is near for the Tigers, but in the meantime, enjoy Miggy’s milestones.

19. Cleveland Indians (19)

At this point, the .500 Indians have their eyes set on 2022, when they become the Cleveland Guardians. The White Sox are going to win the AL Central, and nobody else will come close.

18. Los Angeles Angels (17)

I would hate to see where this team would be without the MVP front-runner, Shohei Ohtani. The Angels have been without Mike Trout since mid-May due to a calf injury. His absence, along with other key injuries, will cost the team any chance at the playoffs.

17. New York Mets (15)

The Mets have simply not been very good lately. They lost their division lead and are down to about a 5% chance of making the playoffs.

16. Philadelphia Phillies (10)

Two weeks ago, the Phillies were in first place for the first time all season. Since then, well … they still have a chance, but they are going to have to pass the Braves, who are playing great.

15. St. Louis Cardinals (18)

The Cardinals are getting healthier and finally have their best pitcher, Jack Flaherty, back from an oblique injury suffered in May. He's pitching great, but the team might have been without him for too long. St. Louis still has an outside shot at a wild-card spot, but the Cardinals would really have to turn it on.

14. Seattle Mariners (14)

The Mariners have been a solid team all season. In a season in which they were not expected to compete, they're hanging in there in the tough AL West. They still have a chance to make the playoffs, though I wouldn't expect that to happen.

13. Toronto Blue Jays (7)

It has been a disappointing week or so for the Blue Jays. After the trade deadline, they were playing great baseball. That's not quite true anymore. They need to turn things around quickly, and with one of the best offenses in the league, they are totally capable of doing so.

12. Boston Red Sox (11)

The Red Sox are now in third place in the division they led much of the year. The Yankees are hot, and the Rays are doing what they do best: grinding out wins. Chris Sale is back and pitching well, which is huge for Boston. But if the Red Sox don’t pick it up soon, they could miss out on the playoffs after looking like a lock earlier this season.

11. San Diego Padres (8)

The Padres are too talented to be playing the way they are. They are now battling for the second and final wild-card spot in the NL.

10. Oakland Athletics (12)

The A’s keep winning games under the radar. They're currently holding on to the last AL wild-card spot, and they're only a few games behind the Astros in the AL West.

9. Atlanta Braves (16)

I had been waiting all season for the Braves to get it going, and they finally have. Admittedly, it looks a little different than I expected, but either way, they are winners of nine in a row and have a decent lead in the NL East.

8. Cincinnati Reds (13)

The Reds are one of the hottest teams in baseball and until the past couple of days had been doing it without Nick Castellanos. Now he’s back, the lineup is clicking on all cylinders, starting pitchers are throwing well, the bullpen is better, and this team is dangerous. The Reds just need All-Star Jesse Winker to return from his rib injury.

7. Chicago White Sox (4)

The White Sox are the most complete team in the American League, boasting one of the best pitching staffs in baseball. They will coast to a division title and into the playoffs.

6. New York Yankees (9)

Sometimes buying at the deadline can be a shot in the arm, encouraging a team to go get it. Such is the case with the Yankees, who have been hot — the hottest team in baseball — since the trade deadline. The acquisitions of Anthony Rizzo and Joey Gallo have made this lineup very dangerous. This is not a team anyone wants to play right now.

THE TOP FIVE

The Houston Astros' (5) Achilles' heel this year has been losing to teams they shouldn’t lose to. Meanwhile, against teams that are above .500, they are the best team in baseball. In any case, they appear to be on their way to the playoffs for the fifth straight year.

I’m very high on the Milwaukee Brewers (6). In fact, I think they just might win it all this year. Their pitching staff is elite, from the rotation to the back end of the bullpen, and pitching wins in the playoffs. Despite the Reds surging behind them, the Brewers still have a decent lead in the NL Central.

The Tampa Bay Rays (3) just know how to win ballgames. It’s incredible what they do and how they do it. With a tiny payroll, they have the third-best run differential in baseball. And despite the Yankees' rise, the Rays still have the AL East under control.

Finally putting it all together, the Los Angeles Dodgers (2) are hot on the heels of the Giants. This division is going to be a blast down the stretch.

The San Francisco Giants (1) are still doing it. The most unexpected contenders of the season just keep on winning. Their battle down the stretch with the Dodgers is going to be one for the ages.

BIGGEST JUMP: Braves up 7

BIGGEST DROP: Phillies, Blue Jays ⁠down 6

Hold on tight. The pennant races are heating up as we head toward the home stretch!

Ben Verlander is an MLB Analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the " Flippin' Bats " podcast. Born and raised in Richmond, Virginia, Verlander was an All-American at Old Dominion University before he joined his brother, Justin, in Detroit as a 14th-round pick of the Tigers in 2013. He spent five years in the Tigers organization. Follow him on Twitter @ Verly32 .

