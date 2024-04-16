Major League Baseball
Braves put Ozzie Albies on injured list with broken right big toe
Published Apr. 16, 2024 5:41 p.m. ET

Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies was put on the 10-day injured list Tuesday because of a broken right big toe.

Albies was hit on his foot by a curveball from Houston rookie Spencer Arrighetti in the second inning of Atlanta's 6-1 win on Monday night. Albies remained in the game and went 1 for 3 with a walk.

Atlanta said Tuesday that X-rays revealed the fracture.

A 27-year-old three-time All-Star, Albies is hitting .317 with two home runs and 14 RBIs. 

He had been one of the Braves' best hitters to start the year, earning spot on FOX Sports MLB analyst Ben Verlander's Team of the Week after last week, during which he hit .400 with 6 RBIs and a 1.004 OPS.

Atlanta selected the contract of infielder David Fletcher from Triple-A Gwinnett.

Luis Guillorme was in the lineup at second base and hitting eighth on Tuesday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

