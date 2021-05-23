Major League Baseball Why are there so many no-hitters in Major League Baseball this season? 26 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Ben Verlander

FOX Sports Baseball Analyst

The record for no-hitters in one season in the modern era is seven, a number poised be surpassed in 2021.

We are currently about a quarter of the way through this Major League Baseball season and there have already been a total of six no-hitters.

Seven if you want to include the Madison Bumgarner complete game with zero hits that doesn’t officially go down as a no-hitter because it was a scheduled seven-inning game.

So what's up? What exactly is going on this year in MLB that is resulting in so many hitless nights? It honestly feels like every other night we are being told to turn on the TV because another pitcher is in the ninth inning of a no-hitter.

Let’s start with what we know for sure.

Heading into this season, MLB sent a memo to all teams stating that "in an effort to center the ball within the specification range, Rawlings produced balls that loosened the tension of the first wool winding."

The result was a ball that weighed 2.8 grams less and had a slightly reduced bounciness that was, on average, "more in the middle" of the league's previous balls.

Honestly, I couldn’t tell you what any of that means or what effect that will have on the baseball. One thing I can say for sure, however, is the actual baseball that is used to play this beautiful game has been changed, and undoubtedly that is playing a factor in what we’re seeing so far this season.

Now let’s consider just how good pitchers have gotten.

Year in and year out, pitchers continue to get better and better and throw harder and harder.

This April, the average velocity of fastballs was the highest of any April ever in the history of the Statcast era. Not only are pitchers throwing harder, but they are learning how to make the ball move while doing so.

Dodgers starting pitcher Dustin May, who is out for the year after undergoing Tommy John surgery, is known for having a 100 mph sinker that moves like it’s dropping off a table. He also sports a wipeout slider that moves 92 mph in the total opposite direction.

One word to describe that combination? Unfair.

And as pitchers get better, hitting becomes harder.

I remember my first year in pro ball, when very single team, no matter the level, would have at least one guy coming out of the bullpen throwing 100 mph. At a certain level though, everybody can hit a fastball. I would always say, "I would much rather face a guy throwing 98 mph than I would a guy throwing 92 mph with lots of sink on it."

Well, now pitchers are throwing 98 mph AND it’s moving with tons of sink.

So why exactly is the average fastball velocity continually going up year in and year out?

Well, more and more teams are looking for pitchers that have a lightning bolt as a right arm and less of a Greg Maddux-type of pitcher.

What I mean by that is, if you aren’t throwing mid-90s these days, a lot of teams will pass on you or certainly not give you as long of a shot.

While playing with the Detroit Tigers organization, I remember that pitchers telling me that they'd be told that if they don’t throw a certain velocity, they didn’t really figure into the future plans of the organization.

It seems harsh, but that’s the reality of what’s happening around a lot of organizations today. Meaning more and more guys that don’t throw hard are getting pushed out of baseball and guys that throw hard are sticking around and making it to the big leagues.

Naturally, that leads to the velocity increase average league-wide.

When you actually think about all that goes into hitting a baseball, and then think about how much pitchers are improving, it’s no wonder we are seeing what we're seeing in today’s game.

We’re seeing major-league hitters quite simply just look overmatched, and that’s because they truly are.

And that’s not all.

It’s not just the ball changing and pitchers getting better that is resulting in this huge bump in no-hitters. It’s also all of the numbers and analytics that pitchers have access to now.

The analytics across baseball now are absolutely insane. I’m not saying that’s a good or a bad thing, but what I do know is that when you do something on the field, you immediately have access to every sort of number you could imagine.

For instance, every single stadium in MLB – also in the minor leagues for that matter – has what is known as a "TrackMan." It's this little black square that you’ll find hanging up on the stadium somewhere behind home plate.

What the TrackMan does is quite literally track every single thing that happens out on the baseball field. Those magical little boxes are the reason we have all this access to things like spin rate, tilt, release point, exactly where a pitch landed, swing plane for the batter, bat speed, exit velocity, launch angle of the baseball – the list goes on and on.

When I was hitting in the minor leagues, I could finish an at-bat and go back in the dugout and immediately sit down and see exactly what was going on out there.

Now you might be saying, "Both sides have access to all of these numbers, so why is that an advantage for the pitchers?"

In baseball today, the second a batter walks up to the plate, the pitcher knows his exact weaknesses, where to throw him, what pitch he struggles with and where to throw that pitch.

Essentially, pitchers are constantly aware of what the batter doesn’t do well and is trying to exploit those weaknesses at all times. The pitcher is in control, he is allowed to throw whatever he wants and wherever he wants. As a batter, I might have all the numbers in the world explaining to me the pitcher I’m facing and everything he does well and everything he does poorly, but I can’t make him throw a pitch that he struggles with.

I might know as a batter that the pitcher I’m facing struggles throwing a changeup low and in, but he doesn’t have to throw that changeup low and in. On the mound, he might know that I struggle with a fastball low and away and he can throw that exact pitch three times in a row if he wants to.

A hole in my swing is a hole in my swing, and when it gets exploited, it’s a very helpless feeling. That’s what we’re seeing today – a lot of exploitation of weaknesses in batters.

Another thing I hear often is that "launch angle" is a big reason for what we are seeing in baseball these days. Launch angle became a trendy term to use a few years ago when the number of home runs started skyrocketing. Now, people are saying launch angle is the reason for all the home runs, strikeouts and no-hitters we are seeing across the game today.

I’m going to explain exactly why that is not the case.

When I was playing, my last offseason I went to a hitting coach by the name of Craig Wallenbrock. Wallenbrock is known to be "the father of launch angle," and is the man behind the total revamp in J.D. Martinez’s swing and career resurgence.

The common misconception is that launch angle is all about swinging up and is sort of an all-or-nothing type of approach.

That just isn’t the case. The launch angle swing is essentially just getting yourself in the "slot" quicker and having a swing that stays on-plane and through the zone for longer.

It certainly isn’t about dipping your shoulder and swinging up, and it certainly isn’t to blame for all of these no-hitters. In fact, without the launch angle type of swing, I fear the Three True Outcome (strikeout/walk/homerun) problem could be even worse in baseball.

No-hitters are happening at an alarming rate this season. Although they are still very exciting, the rate in which they are occurring this year certainly brings about some questions.

No matter what the exact reason is, one thing is certain: We are going to break the all-time record for no-hitters in a single season this year and it could very well happen by the time you finish reading this story.

Ben Verlander is an MLB Analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the "Flippin' Bats" podcast. Born and raised in Richmond, Virginia, Verlander was an All-American at Old Dominion University before he joined his brother, Justin, in Detroit as a 14th-round pick of the Tigers in 2013. He spent five years in the Tigers organization. Follow him on Twitter @Verly32.

Get more from Major League Baseball Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.

in this topic Major League Baseball