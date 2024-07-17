New York Yankees' Juan Soto mic'd up at 2024 MLB All-Star Game
Juan Soto garnered his fourth MLB All-Star Game honor on Tuesday in his first season with the New York Yankees, who documented some of the fun that their lively, 25-year-old star had.
New York released a video montage on Wednesday of Soto on the day of the All-Star Game, with the outfielder joking around with his superstar teammate Aaron Judge and other members of the American League roster.
Soto had two plate appearances, the first being a walk and the second being a two-RBI double in the All-Star Game. The AL went on to beat the NL, 5-3, marking its 10th win in the last 11 editions of the Midsummer Classic.
While Judge is running away with 2024 AL MVP honors, Soto is having a tremendous debut season in the Bronx. Across 94 games, Soto has totaled 23 home runs and 66 RBIs, while boasting a .295/.426/.558 slash line. He also leads MLB with 79 walks and is tied for second with 75 runs scored.
Soto and the Yankees are 58-40, one game behind the Baltimore Orioles for first place in the AL East and good for the fourth-best record in MLB.
Soto, a four-time Silver Slugger, spent the first four-plus seasons of his MLB career with the Washington Nationals before a 2022 trade to the San Diego Padres, with whom he played through 2023; New York acquired Soto in the ensuing offseason.
