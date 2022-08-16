New York Mets call up hot-hitting prospect Brett Baty

Major League Baseball
The New York Mets are closing in on their first postseason berth in six seasons. They'll soon have a player they hope can help them reach October and beyond. 

Third baseman Brett Baty, regarded as the Mets' No. 2 overall prospect, is getting called up from Triple-A Syracuse and will make his big league debut against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, per multiple reports.

The 12th overall pick from 2019 MLB Draft is also considered one of the best prospects in baseball. Baty boasts an average prospect ranking of 26 between CBS Sports, The Athletic, ESPN, Bleacher Report, and MLB.com, with No. 14 from CBS being the highest. 

Baty's call-up comes as the Mets are dealing with numerous injuries in their infield. Luis Guillorme was placed on the injured list on Monday and is expected to miss 4-6 weeks with a groin strain. Eduardo Escobar, the Mets' primary starting third baseman this season, has been out of the lineup since Friday because of an oblique injury and could be placed on the injured list. 

New York currently holds a 4.5-game lead over Atlanta in the NL East.

This is Baty's second promotion in August. The Mets first called up Baty from Double-A, where the left-handed hitting slugger was hitting .312 with a .950 OPS this season. Baty also had 19 homers and 59 RBIs in 89 games in Double-A.

In six games with Triple-A Syracuse, Baty's posted a .364/.462/.364 slash line. 

While Baty ranks second in the Mets' farm (catcher Francisco Alvarez holds the top spot), the 22-year-old infielder is New York's highest-rated prospect to reach the majors since 2017, when No. 5 overall prospect Amed Rosario made his debut. 

Baty is also the club's top-ranked third base prospect since at least 2011, when Wilmer Flores was ranked No. 59.

