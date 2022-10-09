Major League Baseball
MLB Wild Card top plays: Padres advance, shut out Mets in Game 3
Major League Baseball

MLB Wild Card top plays: Padres advance, shut out Mets in Game 3

7 hours ago

The San Diego Padres pulled off a Game 3 shutout over the New York Mets, winning 6-0 on Sunday to advance and face the Los Angeles Dodges in the divisional round.

The other National League matchup will see the Atlanta Braves take on the Philadelphia Phillies. Over in the American League, the New York Yankees will face the Cleveland Guardians, and the Houston Astros will line it up with the Seattle Mariners.

Here are the top plays from Sunday's wild-card matchup:

Padres 6, Mets 0 (Game 3, SD wins 2-1)

And we're off!

Padres catcher Austin Nola got his team on the board with a two-run single to left field in the second inning.

Finding a rhythm

Padres outfielder Trent Grisham singled to center, bringing in Ha-Seong Kim to extend San Diego's lead to 3-0 in the fourth inning.

When it rains, it pours

Manny Machado's single in the top of the fifth inning allowed Jurickson Profar to score.

Just like that, the Padres took a 4-0 lead.

Closing time

The Padres added two more runs in the eighth inning, courtesy of a big hit from Juan Soto.

San Diego would go on to shut out N.Y. in Queens, punching its ticket to the NLDS.

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
2022 MLB Playoffs: Joe Musgrove silences Mets, sends Padres to NLDS
Major League Baseball

2022 MLB Playoffs: Joe Musgrove silences Mets, sends Padres to NLDS

5 hours ago
2022 MLB Playoffs: Mets complete 10-day disaster with Game 3 wild-card loss
Major League Baseball

2022 MLB Playoffs: Mets complete 10-day disaster with Game 3 wild-card loss

6 hours ago
Yankees GM says 'pot of gold' awaiting Aaron Judge in free agency
Major League Baseball

Yankees GM says 'pot of gold' awaiting Aaron Judge in free agency

12 hours ago
Yankees without Aroldis Chapman for ALDS; reliever missed workout
Major League Baseball

Yankees without Aroldis Chapman for ALDS; reliever missed workout

17 hours ago
MLB odds: 2022 Wild Card best bet for Padres-Mets Game 3
Major League Baseball

MLB odds: 2022 Wild Card best bet for Padres-Mets Game 3

21 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes