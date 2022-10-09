Major League Baseball MLB Wild Card top plays: Padres advance, shut out Mets in Game 3 7 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The San Diego Padres pulled off a Game 3 shutout over the New York Mets , winning 6-0 on Sunday to advance and face the Los Angeles Dodges in the divisional round.

The other National League matchup will see the Atlanta Braves take on the Philadelphia Phillies . Over in the American League, the New York Yankees will face the Cleveland Guardians , and the Houston Astros will line it up with the Seattle Mariners .

Here are the top plays from Sunday's wild-card matchup:

Padres 6, Mets 0 (Game 3, SD wins 2-1)

And we're off!

Padres catcher Austin Nola got his team on the board with a two-run single to left field in the second inning.

Finding a rhythm

Padres outfielder Trent Grisham singled to center, bringing in Ha-Seong Kim to extend San Diego's lead to 3-0 in the fourth inning.

When it rains, it pours

Manny Machado's single in the top of the fifth inning allowed Jurickson Profar to score.

Just like that, the Padres took a 4-0 lead.

Closing time

The Padres added two more runs in the eighth inning, courtesy of a big hit from Juan Soto.

San Diego would go on to shut out N.Y. in Queens, punching its ticket to the NLDS.

