MLB Weekly Roundup: Marcus Stroman, Shohei Ohtani stand out amid playoff races

By Ben Verlander

FOX Sports MLB Writer

The heated rivalry we all know and love is back.

It’s not the Red Sox vs. the Yankees. It’s not the Dodgers vs. the Padres (like we all thought it would be to start the season).

No, it’s the Dodgers vs. the Giants.

This weekend brought us a series between the two teams in San Francisco, and it certainly did not disappoint.

The energy, the passion, the great baseball, the buzz in the stadium — it was all there. It was an absolute blast to watch.

On Friday, the game went back and forth for 11 innings, and the coolest part was how packed the stadium remained late into the night.

That classic rivalry is certainly back.

Let’s take a look at some of the other highlights from the week that was in Major League Baseball, along with a preview of what to watch this week.

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

It’s no secret that Shohei Ohtani is my favorite player. He never ceases to amaze me.

On Tuesday, I was in the stands in Anaheim to watch him play against the Yankees, and again he found a way to leave me speechless.

With Ohtani standing on third base, the runner on first took off for second, and the moment the catcher threw down, Ohtani bolted for the plate. He slid in safely to score for the Angels.

That’s right: Shohei Ohtani stole home.

The photo of the week comes from that moment.

TEAM OF THE WEEK

Just when it seemed like it could all fall apart for the Boston Red Sox, they're putting the league on notice.

The Red Sox haven't exactly been setting the world on fire since the trade deadline, and this week was a big one for them heading into the last month of the season.

It started off rough, as they lost the first two games of a four-game set against the Rays. But then they won the next two against Tampa Bay and took two against Cleveland, winning four straight before Sunday's loss.

The Red Sox seemed to be on the brink of falling off the tracks. But they kept it together, they've almost caught the Yankees in the standings, and now they are in great position to make the playoffs.

SIX-TOOL PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Marcus Stroman of the New York Mets is must-watch TV every time he takes the mound.

He has a sub-3.00 ERA and continues to improve his game, from both a physical standpoint and a mental standpoint. And this season, Stroman has proven over and over again just how athletic he is.

Over the weekend, with Stroman pitching, a tailor-made double-play ball was hit to second base. But the shortstop botched the catch at second, so the runner slid safely and then took off for third base when he noticed nobody was covering.

Stroman came sprinting across the infield and, on the run, caught the throw, dove and tagged out a sliding Juan Soto.

It was truly an incredible play.

WHAT TO WATCH IN THE WEEK AHEAD

1. AL East Showdowns

The Blue Jays and Yankees start the week with a massive, four-game series in the Bronx. This will make or break the season for the Jays. They aren’t out of the playoff race just yet, and this series is their best chance — and possibly their last chance — to make something happen.

And while those two squads are duking it out in New York, the Rays and Red Sox will go head-to-head in a three-game series.

No matter what happens, the Rays will still be on top when all is said and done this week. However, the rest of the division could really get shaken up. The Yankees and Sox are neck-and-neck, with the Blue Jays not far behind. This is sure to be an exciting week in the AL East.

2. The Padres and the Reds

All eyes need to be on these two teams right now. We know who will win the top wild card in the National League: whoever doesn’t win the NL West between the Dodgers and Giants. The second NL wild card, however, is totally up for grabs, and the Padres (73-64) and Reds (73-65) are battling it out. San Diego eked ahead with a Jake Cronenworth walk-off homer against the Astros on Sunday.

I can’t take my eyes off this race. It features San Diego, thought before the season to be a lock for the playoffs, against a very exciting and passionate Cincinnati team that won’t back down. The 2021 season will be a massive disappointment for the Padres if they don’t make the playoffs, and their spot in the postseason is anything but certain right now, given the way the Reds are playing.

The schedule down the stretch certainly favors the Reds, who have nine games left against the Pirates and Cubs. The Padres, meanwhile, have 13 games remaining against the Dodgers and Giants.

3. Shohei Ohtani

Ohtani heads into this week with 43 home runs, breaking records seemingly every time he steps onto the field. He is four homers away from tying the Angels' single-season record of 47, set by Troy Glaus in 2000. Second on that list is Mike Trout, who hit 45 in 2019.

At the same time, Ohtani has a chance to pick up his 10th win on the mound this season against only one loss.

Shohei Ohtani is your American League MVP. Watch him as much as you can.

THIS WEEK ON THE POD

We have a really fun episode of "Flippin' Bats" this week, as I'm joined by the American League Pitcher of the Month for August, Robbie Ray! The Blue Jays pitcher and I have a great conversation about his dominance on the mound this season, starting the year on the injured list in the clumsiest way possible, a fish that just won’t die and much more!

Here’s to another fantastic week of Major League Baseball!

Ben Verlander is an MLB Analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the " Flippin' Bats " podcast. Born and raised in Richmond, Virginia, Verlander was an All-American at Old Dominion University before he joined his brother, Justin, in Detroit as a 14th-round pick of the Tigers in 2013. He spent five years in the Tigers organization. Follow him on Twitter @ Verly32 .

