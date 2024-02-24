Major League Baseball MLB union says 2-second cut to pitch clock is too soon for some pitchers Published Feb. 24, 2024 3:19 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Major League Baseball's move to slice two seconds off the pitch clock with runners on base is too much, too soon, according to players' association head Tony Clark.

The clock is shortening to 18 seconds from 20 with men on base and will stay at 15 seconds with no one on.

"That's a conversation that should have warranted a much longer dialogue than what we had," Clark said Saturday. "We voiced those concerns, players voiced those concerns, and yet, the push through of the change to the pitch clock still happened."

MLB introduced a new rules package last season — including a pitch clock and bigger bases — that cut average game times by 24 minutes to 2 hours, 40 minutes, the quickest games have been played since 1984. The clock, adopted over the objection of player representatives on the competition committee, was considered a huge success and the sport drew more than 70 million fans to ballparks for the first time since 2017.

"We just had the biggest adjustment this league has ever seen in regards to length of game and how the game was affected, by including a clock," Clark said. "Rather than give us another year to adjust and adapt to it, why are we adjusting again, and what are the ramifications going to be?"

Clark's main concern is that pitchers have less time between pitches to recover, particularly when maximum effort and pitch velocity are so important.

"When fatigue happens, you're more susceptible to injury," Clark said. "We're seeing a lot of injuries, and we're seeing them in a way that simply can't remove the question of whether or not shortening recovery time is in anyone's best interest."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

