Major League Baseball
MLB spring training 2023: Start dates, sites for every team
Major League Baseball

MLB spring training 2023: Start dates, sites for every team

2 hours ago

The Super Bowl is over, and that means baseball season is here. 

Spring training is starting a little earlier for several top MLB stars due to their participation in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, with the rest of their teammates not far behind. 

Looking forward to watching your favorite baseball team return to action? Here are the spring training report dates and locations for every single MLB team. Pitchers and catchers who are World Baseball Classic participants reported on Monday Feb. 13, while position players in the WBC will report Thursday, Feb. 16.

The World Baseball Classic runs from March 8-21 and can be seen exclusively in the U.S. on the FOX family of networks and the FOX Sports App.

ADVERTISEMENT

[MLB 26-and-under power rankings: Which clubs have the best young players?]

Arizona Diamondbacks

  • League: Cactus
  • Location: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, Scottsdale, Ariz.
  • Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 15
  • Position players report date: Feb. 20

Atlanta Braves

  • League: Grapefruit
  • Location: CoolToday Park, North Port, Fla.
  • Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 16
  • Position players report date: Feb. 21

Baltimore Orioles

  • League: Grapefuit
  • Location: Ed Smith Stadium, Sarasota, Fla.
  • Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 16
  • Position players report date: Feb. 21

Boston Red Sox

  • League: Grapefuit
  • Location: JetBlue Park, Fort Myers, Fla.
  • Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 15
  • Position players report date: Feb. 20

Chicago Cubs

  • League: Cactus
  • Location: Sloan Park, Mesa, Ariz.
  • Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 15
  • Position players report date: Feb. 20

Chicago White Sox

  • League: Cactus
  • Location: Camelback Ranch, Glendale, Ariz.
  • Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 15
  • Position players report date: Feb. 20

Cincinnati Reds

  • League: Cactus
  • Location: Goodyear Ballpark, Goodyear, Ariz.
  • Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 15
  • Position players report date: Feb. 20

Cleveland Guardians

  • League: Cactus
  • Location: Goodyear Ballpark, Goodyear, Ariz.
  • Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 17
  • Position players report date: Feb. 21

Colorado Rockies

  • League: Cactus
  • Location: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, Scottsdale, Ariz.
  • Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 15
  • Position players report date: Feb. 20

Detroit Tigers

  • League: Grapefruit
  • Location: Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland, Fla.
  • Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 15
  • Position players report date: Feb. 20

Houston Astros

  • League: Grapefruit
  • Location: Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach, Fla.
  • Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 16
  • Position players report date: Feb. 21

Kansas City Royals

  • League: Cactus
  • Location: Surprise Stadium, Surprise, Ariz.
  • Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 15
  • Position players report date: Feb. 20

Los Angeles Angels

  • League: Cactus
  • Location: Tempe Diablo Stadium, Tempe, Ariz.
  • Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 15
  • Position players report date: Feb. 20

Los Angeles Dodgers

  • League: Cactus
  • Location: Camelback Ranch, Glendale, Ariz.
  • Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 15
  • Position players report date: Feb. 20

Miami Marlins

  • League: Grapefruit
  • Location: Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, Jupiter, Fla.
  • Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 16
  • Position players report date: Feb. 21

Milwaukee Brewers

  • League: Cactus
  • Location: American Family Fields of Phoenix, Phoenix, Ariz.
  • Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 16
  • Position players report date: Feb. 21

Minnesota Twins

  • League: Grapefruit
  • Location: Hammond Stadium at the Lee County Sports Complex, Fort Myers, Fla.
  • Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 16
  • Position players report date: Feb. 20

New York Mets

  • League: Grapefruit
  • Location: Clover Park, Port St. Lucie, Fla.
  • Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 15
  • Position players report date: Feb. 20

New York Yankees

  • League: Grapefruit
  • Location: George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, Fla.
  • Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 16
  • Position players report date: Feb. 20

Oakland Athletics

  • League: Cactus
  • Location: Hokoham Stadium, Mesa, Ariz.
  • Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 15
  • Position players report date: Feb. 20

Philadelphia Phillies

  • League: Grapefruit
  • Location: BayCare Ballpark, Clearwater, Fla.
  • Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 16
  • Position players report date: Feb. 21

Pittsburgh Pirates 

  • League: Grapefruit
  • Location: LECOM Park, Clearwater, Fla.
  • Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 15
  • Position players report date: Feb. 20

San Diego Padres

  • League: Cactus
  • Location: Peoria Sports Complex, Peoria, Ariz.
  • Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 16
  • Position players report date: Feb. 21

San Francisco Giants 

  • League: Cactus
  • Location: Scottsdale Stadium, Scottsdale, Ariz.
  • Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 16
  • Position players report date: Feb. 21

Seattle Mariners 

  • League: Cactus
  • Location: Peoria Sports Complex, Peoria, Ariz.
  • Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 16
  • Position players report date: Feb. 21

St. Louis Cardinals

  • League: Grapefruit
  • Location: Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, Jupiter, Fla.
  • Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 15
  • Position players report date: Feb. 20

Tampa Bay Rays 

  • League: Grapefruit
  • Location: ESPN Wide World of Sports, Orlando, Fla. and Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Fla.*
  • Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 15
  • Position players report date: Feb. 20

Texas Rangers 

  • League: Cactus
  • Location: Surprise Stadium, Surprise, Ariz.
  • Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 15
  • Position players report date: Feb. 20

Toronto Blue Jays 

  • League: Grapefruit
  • Location: TD Ballpark, Dunedin, Fla.
  • Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 16
  • Position players report date: Feb. 21

Washington Nationals

  • League: Grapefruit
  • Location: Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach, Fla.
  • Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 15
  • Position players report date: Feb. 21

*The Rays will begin spring training in Orlando before moving to their home stadium of Tropicana Field for their major league portion of spring training. The Rays' spring training facility at Charlotte Sports Park in Charlotte, Fla. is temporarily closed for repairs after sustaining damage from Hurricane Ian in November.

More Baseball from FOX Sports:

Super Bowl coverage:

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
2022-23 MLB free-agency tracker: Signings, best players still available
Major League Baseball

2022-23 MLB free-agency tracker: Signings, best players still available

3 hours ago
MLB 26-and-under power rankings: No. 29 San Francisco Giants
Major League Baseball

MLB 26-and-under power rankings: No. 29 San Francisco Giants

11 hours ago
Extra innings 'ghost runner' will stay as MLB makes rule changes
Major League Baseball

Extra innings 'ghost runner' will stay as MLB makes rule changes

1 day ago
MLB 26-and-under power rankings: No. 30 Colorado Rockies
Major League Baseball

MLB 26-and-under power rankings: No. 30 Colorado Rockies

1 day ago
MLB 26-and-under power rankings: Which clubs have the best young players?
Major League Baseball

MLB 26-and-under power rankings: Which clubs have the best young players?

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Super Bowl 2023 Super Bowl 2023Daytona 500 Image Daytona 500College Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsNBA All-Star Game Image NBA All-Star Game 2023USFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament Projections
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes