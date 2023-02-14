MLB spring training 2023: Start dates, sites for every team
The Super Bowl is over, and that means baseball season is here.
Spring training is starting a little earlier for several top MLB stars due to their participation in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, with the rest of their teammates not far behind.
Looking forward to watching your favorite baseball team return to action? Here are the spring training report dates and locations for every single MLB team. Pitchers and catchers who are World Baseball Classic participants reported on Monday Feb. 13, while position players in the WBC will report Thursday, Feb. 16.
The World Baseball Classic runs from March 8-21 and can be seen exclusively in the U.S. on the FOX family of networks and the FOX Sports App.
[MLB 26-and-under power rankings: Which clubs have the best young players?]
- League: Cactus
- Location: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, Scottsdale, Ariz.
- Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 15
- Position players report date: Feb. 20
- League: Grapefruit
- Location: CoolToday Park, North Port, Fla.
- Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 16
- Position players report date: Feb. 21
- League: Grapefuit
- Location: Ed Smith Stadium, Sarasota, Fla.
- Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 16
- Position players report date: Feb. 21
- League: Grapefuit
- Location: JetBlue Park, Fort Myers, Fla.
- Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 15
- Position players report date: Feb. 20
- League: Cactus
- Location: Sloan Park, Mesa, Ariz.
- Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 15
- Position players report date: Feb. 20
- League: Cactus
- Location: Camelback Ranch, Glendale, Ariz.
- Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 15
- Position players report date: Feb. 20
- League: Cactus
- Location: Goodyear Ballpark, Goodyear, Ariz.
- Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 15
- Position players report date: Feb. 20
- League: Cactus
- Location: Goodyear Ballpark, Goodyear, Ariz.
- Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 17
- Position players report date: Feb. 21
- League: Cactus
- Location: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, Scottsdale, Ariz.
- Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 15
- Position players report date: Feb. 20
- League: Grapefruit
- Location: Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland, Fla.
- Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 15
- Position players report date: Feb. 20
- League: Grapefruit
- Location: Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach, Fla.
- Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 16
- Position players report date: Feb. 21
- League: Cactus
- Location: Surprise Stadium, Surprise, Ariz.
- Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 15
- Position players report date: Feb. 20
- League: Cactus
- Location: Tempe Diablo Stadium, Tempe, Ariz.
- Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 15
- Position players report date: Feb. 20
- League: Cactus
- Location: Camelback Ranch, Glendale, Ariz.
- Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 15
- Position players report date: Feb. 20
- League: Grapefruit
- Location: Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, Jupiter, Fla.
- Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 16
- Position players report date: Feb. 21
- League: Cactus
- Location: American Family Fields of Phoenix, Phoenix, Ariz.
- Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 16
- Position players report date: Feb. 21
- League: Grapefruit
- Location: Hammond Stadium at the Lee County Sports Complex, Fort Myers, Fla.
- Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 16
- Position players report date: Feb. 20
- League: Grapefruit
- Location: Clover Park, Port St. Lucie, Fla.
- Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 15
- Position players report date: Feb. 20
- League: Grapefruit
- Location: George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, Fla.
- Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 16
- Position players report date: Feb. 20
- League: Cactus
- Location: Hokoham Stadium, Mesa, Ariz.
- Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 15
- Position players report date: Feb. 20
- League: Grapefruit
- Location: BayCare Ballpark, Clearwater, Fla.
- Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 16
- Position players report date: Feb. 21
- League: Grapefruit
- Location: LECOM Park, Clearwater, Fla.
- Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 15
- Position players report date: Feb. 20
- League: Cactus
- Location: Peoria Sports Complex, Peoria, Ariz.
- Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 16
- Position players report date: Feb. 21
- League: Cactus
- Location: Scottsdale Stadium, Scottsdale, Ariz.
- Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 16
- Position players report date: Feb. 21
- League: Cactus
- Location: Peoria Sports Complex, Peoria, Ariz.
- Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 16
- Position players report date: Feb. 21
- League: Grapefruit
- Location: Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, Jupiter, Fla.
- Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 15
- Position players report date: Feb. 20
- League: Grapefruit
- Location: ESPN Wide World of Sports, Orlando, Fla. and Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Fla.*
- Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 15
- Position players report date: Feb. 20
- League: Cactus
- Location: Surprise Stadium, Surprise, Ariz.
- Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 15
- Position players report date: Feb. 20
- League: Grapefruit
- Location: TD Ballpark, Dunedin, Fla.
- Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 16
- Position players report date: Feb. 21
- League: Grapefruit
- Location: Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach, Fla.
- Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 15
- Position players report date: Feb. 21
*The Rays will begin spring training in Orlando before moving to their home stadium of Tropicana Field for their major league portion of spring training. The Rays' spring training facility at Charlotte Sports Park in Charlotte, Fla. is temporarily closed for repairs after sustaining damage from Hurricane Ian in November.
