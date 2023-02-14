Major League Baseball MLB spring training 2023: Start dates, sites for every team 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Super Bowl is over, and that means baseball season is here.

Spring training is starting a little earlier for several top MLB stars due to their participation in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, with the rest of their teammates not far behind.

Looking forward to watching your favorite baseball team return to action? Here are the spring training report dates and locations for every single MLB team. Pitchers and catchers who are World Baseball Classic participants reported on Monday Feb. 13, while position players in the WBC will report Thursday, Feb. 16.

The World Baseball Classic runs from March 8-21 and can be seen exclusively in the U.S. on the FOX family of networks and the FOX Sports App.

ADVERTISEMENT

[MLB 26-and-under power rankings: Which clubs have the best young players?]

Arizona Diamondbacks

League: Cactus

Location: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 15

Position players report date: Feb. 20

Atlanta Braves

League: Grapefruit

Location: CoolToday Park, North Port, Fla.

Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 16

Position players report date: Feb. 21

Baltimore Orioles

League: Grapefuit

Location: Ed Smith Stadium, Sarasota, Fla.

Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 16

Position players report date: Feb. 21

Boston Red Sox

League: Grapefuit

Location: JetBlue Park, Fort Myers, Fla.

Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 15

Position players report date: Feb. 20

Chicago Cubs

League: Cactus

Location: Sloan Park, Mesa, Ariz.

Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 15

Position players report date: Feb. 20

Chicago White Sox

League: Cactus

Location: Camelback Ranch, Glendale, Ariz.

Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 15

Position players report date: Feb. 20

Cincinnati Reds

League: Cactus

Location: Goodyear Ballpark, Goodyear, Ariz.

Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 15

Position players report date: Feb. 20

Cleveland Guardians

League: Cactus

Location: Goodyear Ballpark, Goodyear, Ariz.

Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 17

Position players report date: Feb. 21

Colorado Rockies

League: Cactus

Location: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 15

Position players report date: Feb. 20

Detroit Tigers

League: Grapefruit

Location: Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland, Fla.

Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 15

Position players report date: Feb. 20

Houston Astros

League: Grapefruit

Location: Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach, Fla.

Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 16

Position players report date: Feb. 21

Kansas City Royals

League: Cactus

Location: Surprise Stadium, Surprise, Ariz.

Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 15

Position players report date: Feb. 20

Los Angeles Angels

League: Cactus

Location: Tempe Diablo Stadium, Tempe, Ariz.

Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 15

Position players report date: Feb. 20

Los Angeles Dodgers

League: Cactus

Location: Camelback Ranch, Glendale, Ariz.

Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 15

Position players report date: Feb. 20

Miami Marlins

League: Grapefruit

Location: Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, Jupiter, Fla.

Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 16

Position players report date: Feb. 21

Milwaukee Brewers

League: Cactus

Location: American Family Fields of Phoenix, Phoenix, Ariz.

Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 16

Position players report date: Feb. 21

Minnesota Twins

League: Grapefruit

Location: Hammond Stadium at the Lee County Sports Complex, Fort Myers, Fla.

Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 16

Position players report date: Feb. 20

New York Mets

League: Grapefruit

Location: Clover Park, Port St. Lucie, Fla.

Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 15

Position players report date: Feb. 20

New York Yankees

League: Grapefruit

Location: George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, Fla.

Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 16

Position players report date: Feb. 20

Oakland Athletics

League: Cactus

Location: Hokoham Stadium, Mesa, Ariz.

Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 15

Position players report date: Feb. 20

Philadelphia Phillies

League: Grapefruit

Location: BayCare Ballpark, Clearwater, Fla.

Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 16

Position players report date: Feb. 21

Pittsburgh Pirates

League: Grapefruit

Location: LECOM Park, Clearwater, Fla.

Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 15

Position players report date: Feb. 20

San Diego Padres

League: Cactus

Location: Peoria Sports Complex, Peoria, Ariz.

Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 16

Position players report date: Feb. 21

San Francisco Giants

League: Cactus

Location: Scottsdale Stadium, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 16

Position players report date: Feb. 21

Seattle Mariners

League: Cactus

Location: Peoria Sports Complex, Peoria, Ariz.

Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 16

Position players report date: Feb. 21

St. Louis Cardinals

League: Grapefruit

Location: Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, Jupiter, Fla.

Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 15

Position players report date: Feb. 20

Tampa Bay Rays

League: Grapefruit

Location: ESPN Wide World of Sports, Orlando, Fla. and Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Fla.*

Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 15

Position players report date: Feb. 20

Texas Rangers

League: Cactus

Location: Surprise Stadium, Surprise, Ariz.

Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 15

Position players report date: Feb. 20

Toronto Blue Jays

League: Grapefruit

Location: TD Ballpark, Dunedin, Fla.

Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 16

Position players report date: Feb. 21

Washington Nationals

League: Grapefruit

Location: Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach, Fla.

Pitchers and catchers report date: Feb. 15

Position players report date: Feb. 21

*The Rays will begin spring training in Orlando before moving to their home stadium of Tropicana Field for their major league portion of spring training. The Rays' spring training facility at Charlotte Sports Park in Charlotte, Fla. is temporarily closed for repairs after sustaining damage from Hurricane Ian in November.

More Baseball from FOX Sports:

Super Bowl coverage:

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more