MLB rookie power rankings: Which prospects are poised to make an immediate impact?

Top prospect lists help provide an understanding of the potential of baseball's best young talents, but you can't be an impact rookie until you step on a big-league field.

For the first rookie power rankings of the year, opportunity is what matters most.

While we wait for Roman Anthony, Andrew Painter, Bubba Chandler and some of the game's most exciting prospects to make their mark soon, the first rookie rankings of the year feature players who are expected to make an immediate impact in the majors.

(Note: The rankings below will be updated once per month throughout the season.)

With Cody Bradford and Jon Gray sidelined, it's the Vanderbilt duo's time to shine. Both Rocker and Jack Leiter are expected to begin the year in the rotation, and either player has a strong argument to be in this spot. Rocker's overpowering stuff looked back in a brief sample in his return from Tommy John last year, as he posted a 1.74 ERA with 61 strikeouts and 10 walks in 41.1 innings between Double-A, Triple-A and the big leagues. He struggled with his command early this spring, but the 2022 first-round pick's fastball and slider look big-league ready. In his final tune-up on Tuesday, Rocker struck out eight in four scoreless frames.

If the Braves' decision to decline their option on backup catcher Travis d'Arnaud cracked the door open for Baldwin, then the cracked rib suffered by starting catcher Sean Murphy broke it down. The Braves' top prospect is expected to serve as their primary catcher to begin the year after launching 12 homers and producing an .891 OPS while making strides behind the dish in 72 games at Triple-A Gwinnett.

Smith, a first-round pick last season and the Astros' centerpiece of the Kyle Tucker trade, will officially break camp with the big-league club in Houston — though it won't happen at his typical position. While 34-year-old, nine-time All-Star second baseman Jose Altuve moves to left field, Smith, one of MLB's top third-base prospects, is expected to man the other corner outfield spot. Smith received time in right field this spring but had never played the position in college or any of his 32 pro games last season. The Astros' decision demonstrates just how much they want his bat in the lineup after a dazzling spring in which he has launched four homers, slugged over .700 and recorded an OPS over 1.100. Smith slashed .313/.396/.609 with seven homers in a brief minor-league sample last season.

Had the Cubs landed Alex Bregman, we'd probably still be waiting for the arrival of their top prospect. But Bregman went to Boston, Isaac Paredes and Cam Smith went to Houston in the Tucker trade, and a third-base spot became vacant for Shaw, a 2023 first-round pick who launched 46 homers in his final two years at Maryland before taking his power to the pros. In two minor-league seasons, Shaw registered a .906 OPS while mashing 29 homers in 159 games. The Cubs deemed him ready for the jump after demonstrating his power (21 homers), speed (31 steals) and advanced bat-to-ball skills (18.2% strikeout rate) between Double-A and Triple-A last year.

Trying to find baseball's next version of Luis Arraez? You might have your guy in Wilson. Over the last two years, the Athletics shortstop led all minor leaguers (min. 300 plate appearances) in batting average (.401), OPS (1.052) and wRC+ (180) while combining a miniscule strikeout rate (5.9%) with a nearly as miniscule strikeout rate (7.7%). The Grand Canyon University product and son of former big leaguer Jack Wilson will be swinging often, and though he may not generate much power or steal many bases at the big-league level, he's a good bet to put the ball in play. Limited to a 28-game big-league cameo last year after dealing with injuries, Wilson had a .250 batting average and struck out just 10 times in 103 plate appearances but didn't barrel any balls and recorded just four extra-base hits. His contact ability at the plate and defensive skills at shortstop, where he projects to start for the A's, could make him a valuable piece for a long time, wherever his team is playing.

It was just three years ago that Campbell was redshirting at Georgia Tech. Now, the 2023 fourth-round pick's meteoric rise continues with him manning second base in Boston to start the year. Initially, that seemed hard to envision when the Red Sox acquired Bregman and appeared to be moving him to second. But Bregman has stuck at third base, opening a spot for Campbell, the first of Boston's intriguing trio of top position-player prospects set to make a big-league impact soon. (I imagine we'll see Roman Anthony on this top-10 list soon.) Campbell struggled at the plate this spring but had an OPS close to 1.000 last year while rising from Single-A up to Triple-A and brings defensive versatility to the Boston roster.

Some of the hype that surrounded "The Martian" has fizzled since he homered off Justin Verlander on his first big-league swing as a 20-year-old in September 2023, but his combination of power and patience at the plate could make him one of the best rookie hitters in the sport in 2025. Dominguez homered in four of his first eight big-league games before needing Tommy John surgery. The outfielder returned to minor-league action last May, then missed time with an oblique injury. He eventually made it back to the majors last September but struggled to make the same offensive impact from his first call-up and did not record a plate appearance in the postseason. Still, he had 11 homers and 16 steals in 58 minor-league games last year. His offense will be important for a Yankees club moving forward without Juan Soto and already dealing with injury.

Welcome to the big leagues, Jackson Jobe — here are the playoffs! The 2021 first-round pick out of Heritage Hall in Oklahoma City made his MLB debut on Sept. 25, retired 14 of the 16 batters he faced over two relief appearances during the Tigers' late-season playoff push…and then made his postseason debut a week later. The ask was rather large for the 22-year-old, who allowed three runs on five hits and hit a batter in 1.2 innings of work over two October appearances out of the bullpen. Now, MLB's top domestic pitching prospect returns to his more typical role as a starter, having earned a spot in the Detroit rotation out of camp. His fastball velo went into the triple digits this spring.

The pro numbers in 2024 were more solid than spectacular for the 2023 No. 2 overall pick even before he made the leap to the big leagues for 31 games. But the former Golden Spikes Award winner's all-around abilities suggest bigger things ahead. A five-tool prospect out of LSU, Crews hits the ball hard, throws the ball hard, runs hard and brings immediate 20-20 (30-30?) potential to a young, intriguing Nationals outfield.

One of the most fascinating pitchers in baseball this year, Sasaki possesses the highest ceiling of any rookie pitcher in the sport. But the flamethrowing 23-year-old also recognizes — as he expressed when he met with teams this winter — that more development will need to take place for him to realize his massive potential. He was both electric and erratic in his first big-league action back in his home country of Japan during the Tokyo Series, allowing just one hit and one run but also surrendering five free passes while striking out three in three innings. Beyond just the triple-digit heat he is capable of conjuring, his splitter is a marvel. But ups and downs are to be expected throughout the year as he adjusts to Major League Baseball and tries to solidify a reliable third pitch.

Also considered: AJ Smith-Shawver, Jack Leiter, Will Warren, Will Wagner

Coming soon?: Roman Anthony, Andrew Painter, Bubba Chandler, Rhett Lowder, Chase Dollander, Quinn Mathews, Christian Moore, Carson Williams, Jordan Lawlar

Rowan Kavner is an MLB writer for FOX Sports. He previously covered the L.A. Dodgers, LA Clippers and Dallas Cowboys. An LSU grad, Rowan was born in California, grew up in Texas, then moved back to the West Coast in 2014. Follow him on X at @RowanKavner .

