MLB Power Rankings: AL East is great; which divisions are good?

More than a month into the MLB season, we’re not only seeing teams separate within their divisions but also getting a sense for which divisions themselves are the most formidable.

To no one’s surprise, the American League East is absolutely stacked. The parity within this division was and remains obvious — it wouldn’t be a stunner if the New York Yankees finished first or last — but I’m not sure anyone could’ve predicted just how much better this division is than everyone else through 35 games.

Even beyond the Rays, who still look like the obvious best team in the AL, three of the next four top teams in the AL (by winning percentage) also reside in the East. The division is so deep that the Yankees reside in last place with an 18-17 record. They’ve stumbled 10 games back of first but would be in second place if they played in the AL Central or National League East.

Rather than simply ranking the teams, we’re also power ranking the divisions this week. (For the latest weekly team power rankings, scroll to the bottom.)

1) AL EAST

Teams Over .500: Five

Cumulative Record: 110-65 (.629)

Vs. Non-Division Opponents: 84-39 (.683)

Vs. Winning Teams: 54-49 (.524)

Every team in this division boasts a winning record and a positive run differential. The AL East is the only division in baseball with a cumulative record over .500 against winning teams, and it has demolished the competition when playing teams outside the East. The Rays are 28-7 and flexed their muscle last week by sweeping the upstart Pirates. Meanwhile, the Red Sox are one of baseball’s hottest teams, while the Orioles came an extra-inning defeat away from stealing a series in Atlanta this weekend. If not for Tampa Bay, Baltimore (22-12) would possess the best record in the AL. Everyone knew the talent throughout this division, but it might be better than anyone realized.

2) NL WEST

Teams Over .500: Three

Cumulative Record: 87-85 (.506)

Vs. Non-Division Opponents: 56-54 (.509)

Vs. Winning Teams: 43-52 (.453)

The Dodgers (21-14) have started to separate from the three-team bundle atop the division, sweeping the Cardinals and Phillies before taking two of three against the Padres. The D-backs (19-15) relinquished their early hold of the division, but their speed and youth still make them a pesky opponent. They appear to be making this much more than the two-team race many expected between the Dodgers and Padres (18-17), who, despite squandering an opportunity to take a series at home this weekend against the division leaders, are looking a little more like themselves with Fernando Tatís Jr. in the lineup. While the Giants (15-18) are still a tier below, they’ve become more competitive, taking two straight series against the Astros and Brewers.

3) AL WEST

Teams Over .500: Two

Cumulative Record: 81-90 (.474)

Vs. Non-Division Opponents: 56-64 (.467)

Vs. Winning Teams: 38-58 (.396)

This division has two winning clubs, and neither are the defending World Series champs; it’s hard to imagine the Astros and Mariners — both 17-17 — hover at .500 the rest of the way. There are still four legitimate contenders for the division crown here, and while the Athletics (8-27) bring the overall numbers of this division considerably down (the A’s have 17 losses to non-divisional opponents, while no other team in the division has more than 17 losses total) the success of the Rangers (20-13), who boast the second-best run differential in the AL behind the Rays, and the Angels (19-16) make this division deeper than most. The AL East and AL West are the only divisions with at least four teams with positive run differentials.

4) NL EAST

Teams Over .500: One

Cumulative Record: 88-86 (.506)

Vs. Non-Division Opponents: 62-60 (.508)

Vs. Winning Teams: 34-52 (.395)

Nobody — nobody — could’ve predicted only one team in this division would have a winning record 35 games into the year. There’s an argument to be made that the cumulative record of this division should bump it up this list, but the outliers at the top (the Braves are the best team in the NL at 24-11 and bottom (the Nationals at 14-20 aren’t nearly as abysmal as the Athletics or Royals) skew the totals. It’s been a mediocre or worse start for every team other than Atlanta. The Mets (17-18) have dropped 11 of their past 14 games, losing series to the Nationals and Rockies and getting swept by the Tigers during that stretch, while the Phillies (16-19) just ended a six-game skid after finally seeming to get the season back on track. Not great!

Braves' Michael Harris II hits walk-off double to defeat Orioles in 12 innings

5) NL CENTRAL

Teams over .500: Two

Cumulative Record: 81-91 (.471)

Vs. Non-Division Opponents: 62-72 (.463)

Vs. Winning Teams: 43-56 (.434)

Who knew the Cardinals (11-24) would be holding this division back? The NL Central includes the two most surprising teams in baseball — for better (Pittsburgh) and for worse (St. Louis). Unfortunately, this division is trending in the wrong direction. The Pirates (20-15) still lead the division but have dropped seven straight. Meanwhile, the second-place Brewers (19-15) just ended a six-game skid while the third-place Cubs (17-17) have lost seven of their past 10.

6) AL CENTRAL

Teams over .500: One

Cumulative Record: 71-101 (.413)

Vs. Non-Division Opponents: 52-84 (.382)

Vs. Winning Teams: 36-73 (.330)

The unequivocal cellar dwellers. Only one team in this division has a winning record (Minnesota is 19-16), and no team has a winning record against non-division opponents (the Twins are 10-6 against the AL Central, 9-12 against everyone else). It should be pointed out that the Tigers are on a little roll — they swept the Mets last week and have won five of their past six games — but the White Sox are 12-23, the Guardians are 16-18, and it’s possible the winner of this division ends up somewhere near .500.

Now, onto what you came here for:

1) Tampa Bay Rays (28-7; last week 1)

2) Atlanta Braves (24-11; LW 2)

3) Los Angeles Dodgers (21-14; LW 9)

4) Baltimore Orioles (22-12; LW 7)

5) Toronto Blue Jays (21-14; LW 3)

6) Boston Red Sox (21-15; LW 18)

7) Texas Rangers (20-13; LW 8)

8) San Diego Padres (18-17; LW 14)

9) Arizona Diamondbacks (19-15; LW 13)

10) Pittsburgh Pirates (20-15 LW 4)

11) Houston Astros (17-17; LW 6)

12) Milwaukee Brewers (19-15; LW 5)

13) New York Yankees (18-17; LW 12)

14) Minnesota Twins (19-16; LW 11)

15) Los Angeles Angels (19-16; LW 19)

16) New York Mets (17-18; LW 10)

17) Seattle Mariners (17-17; LW 22)

18) Chicago Cubs (17-17; LW 17)

19) Cleveland Guardians (16-18; LW 20)

20) San Francisco Giants (15-18; LW 21)

21) Miami Marlins (17-18; LW 16)

22) Philadelphia Phillies (16-19; LW 15)

23) Detroit Tigers (15-18, LW 25)

24) Cincinnati Reds (14-20; LW 23)

25) Washington Nationals (14-20; LW 26)

26) Chicago White Sox (12-23; LW 27)

27) Colorado Rockies (14-21; LW 28)

28) St. Louis Cardinals (11-24; LW 24)

29) Kansas City Royals (9-26; LW 29)

30) Oakland Athletics (8-27; LW 30)

Rowan Kavner covers the Dodgers and NL West for FOX Sports. He previously was the Dodgers’ editor of digital and print publications. Follow him on Twitter at @RowanKavner .

