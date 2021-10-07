MLB odds: How to bet White Sox vs. Astros, point spread, more

Major League Baseball
The American League Division Series playoff series between the Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros should be a battle of offense against pitching.

The ALDS, a rematch of the 2005 World Series, begins Thursday with Houston seeking its fifth straight appearance in the American League Championship Series. Chicago won its first division title in 13 seasons.

The Sox lost five of seven to the Astros during the regular season. Chicago was swept in the four-game series in Houston and won two of three in the first series after the All-Star break.

The series also features a matchup of experienced managers, Chicago's 77-year-old Tony La Russa and Houston's Dusty Baker, 72.

La Russa said right-hander Lance Lynn (11-6, 2.69 ERA) will start the opener. Houston is expected to start right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. (13-5, 3.16 ERA).

The Astros led MLB in on-base percentage (.339), with the White Sox (.336) behind the Astros and Nationals (.337).

Houston also led MLB in runs (863), hits (1,496), team batting average (.267), and RBIs (.834) yet had the second-fewest number of strikeouts (1,222), four more than the Toronto Blue Jays. Houston's Yuli Gurriel (.319) and Michael Brantley (.311) finished one-two in AL batting this season. 

With offensive stats like that, how can the White Sox compete?

With pitching, of course.

The White Sox allowed 1,205 hits, the lowest in the AL.

Chicago's team ERA of 3.73 ranked second in the league and its 13 shutouts tied for second in the AL, and the White Sox led the AL in batters struck out (1,588), complete games (four), and, fewest runs allowed (636).

Lynn has struggled in his career against Houston as he is 5-7 with a 4.41 ERA over 14 appearances. On June 19, he allowed six runs, eight hits, and one walk while striking out six in four innings against the Astros.

La Russa said first baseman Jose Abreu has been dealing with flu-like symptoms but has had multiple tests to confirm it is not COVID-19. La Russa said Abreu was expected to fly to Houston on Wednesday but was unsure of his status for the series opener.

Chicago White Sox @ Houston Astros (4:07 p.m. ET Thursday, FOX Sports 1)

Point spread: Astros -1.0 (Astros favored to win by more than one run)

Moneyline: Astros -143 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); White Sox +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.00 total)

Total scoring over/under: 8 runs scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports' Sam Panayotovich: "I can't believe the Chicago White Sox have the fifth-best odds to win the World Series. They should be shorter than the Astros and the Giants. Maybe when they bounce Houston in the first round, the respect will rise from bookmakers. 

"Chicago is the most complete team in the American League when you combine lineup, rotation, and bullpen. And if the White Sox get into the Fall Classic with a manager (La Russa) that knows a thing or two about winning championships, you'll feel great with +700 in your back pocket."

