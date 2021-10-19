Major League Baseball MLB odds: How to bet Astros vs. Red Sox, point spread, more 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Boston Red Sox are having a grand time at the expense of the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series.

Here's everything you need to know about the MLB odds on Tuesday's matchup between the Red Sox and Astros — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under, and pick from our betting expert (with all odds via FOX Bet).

Kyle Schwarber hit a grand slam in Boston's 12-3 victory Monday in Game 3 for a 2-1 series lead. Boston, who hit four homers in Game 3, is the first team with three slams in a postseason series.

Boston's key in its two ALCS victories? A quick start — the Red Sox have led 9-0 in both games en route to 9-5 and 12-3 wins.

Houston is slated to send right-hander Zack Greinke (11-6, 4.16 ERA in regular season) against Boston right-hander Nick Pivetta (9-8, 4.53 ERA) for Game 4.

This season, Greinke, who had a pair of injured list stints in September, has one postseason appearance. The 2009 American League Cy Young winner pitched one inning of relief in Game 3 of the ALDS. He permitted two hits but no runs against the White Sox.

Pivetta has struck out 11 of the 34 batters he's faced while yielding three runs on seven hits and three walks this postseason.

Boston's Kiké Hernández is batting .500 (18-for-36) this postseason. Houston's top hitter this postseason (with at least 20 at-bats) is shortstop Carlos Correa (9-for-25, .360, one homer, five RBIs).

Houston pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. has tightness in his flexor tendon area and is likely unavailable until Game 7 at the earliest. In seven potential series clinchers, McCullers has a 2.96 ERA.

Team Trends

Boston has matched a franchise record with its seventh straight postseason win at home.

Houston is 1-6 straight up in its past seven road games.

The total has hit the over in each of Boston's past five games against Houston.

The Red Sox had 11 hits in Game 3, becoming the first team in MLB history to reach double digits six straight games in a single postseason.

Boston is trying to advance to the World Series for the fifth time since 2004.

The Astros have hit the over in their past six games.

Boston is 4-1 straight up in its past five home games.

The Red Sox, who had three grand slams during the regular season, matched the 1998 Braves as the only clubs to hit three in a single postseason.

Boston has 20 homers this postseason, matching the 2004 Astros for the most through the first eight games of the playoffs.

One area Houston is noticeably better than Boston is defense. The Astros rank third in defensive efficiency and defensive runs saved. Boston ranks 30th and 18th in those categories, respectively.

HOUSTON ASTROS @ BOSTON RED SOX (8:08 p.m. ET Tuesday, FS1)

Point spread: Red Sox -1 (favored to win by more than one or more runs; otherwise Astros cover)

Moneyline: Red Sox -133 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Astros +110 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Total scoring over/under: 10 runs scored by both teams combined

