MLB odds: Gerrit Cole, Corbin Burnes and Verlander lead Cy Young futures

Now that MLB is in full swing and players are warming up, futures bettors are keeping their eyes on the pitchers arms race that culminates with the Cy Young Award.

Can Gerrit Cole — Cy Young runner-up in two of the last three seasons — finally break through and take home his first trophy? Will Corbin Burnes become just the 12th pitcher to win back-to-back, after an extremely close win over Zack Wheeler and Max Scherzer? Can Justin Verlander — 18 months removed from Tommy John surgery — regain his razor-sharp accuracy and add a third trophy to his collection?

As the competition for the best arm this season begins, let's take a look at the Cy Young odds for the top pitchers in MLB (with all odds via FOX Bet).

ODDS TO WIN 2022 AL CY YOUNG*

Gerrit Cole: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Shane Bieber : +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Robbie Ray : +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Lucas Giolito : +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Dylan Cease : +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Chris Sale : +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Lance McCullers Jr : +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Frankie Montas : +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Justin Verlander: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Shane McClanahan :+1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

Kevin Gausman : +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Shohei Ohtani : +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Lance Lynn : +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Chris Bassitt : +2000 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Jose Berrios : +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Alek Manoah : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Nathan Eovaldi : +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Casey Mize : +3500 (bet $10 to win $450 total)

Tarik Skubal: +3500 (bet $10 to win $450 total)

Eduardo Rodriguez : +3500 (bet $10 to win $450 total)

*Odds as of 4/15/2022

ODDS TO WIN 2022 NL CY YOUNG*

Max Scherzer: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Corbin Burnes: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Walker Buehler : +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Zack Wheeler: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Logan Webb : +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Carlos Rodon : +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Clayton Kershaw : +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

Brandon Woodruff : +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Max Fried : +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Sandy Alcantara : +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Aaron Nola : +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Julio Urias : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Joe Musgrove : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Jacob deGrom : +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Charlie Morton : +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Freddy Peralta : +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Chris Bassitt : +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Sean Manaea : +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Jack Flaherty : +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Tylor Megill : +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

*Odds as of 4/15/2022

- New York Yankee Gerrit Cole appeared to be the favorite last season feasting with a 14-6 record and 2.73 ERA after 25 starts. However, a nagging hamstring injury hampered him as he faltered down the stretch and lost out to Robbie Ray. At +450, it’s clear oddsmakers believe this will be the year Cole cleans up his plate.

- Three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer (+650) is 37-years-old now, but his will to win is ageless. With his New York Mets teammate Jacob deGrom out until late May, baseball’s highest-paid player has become the betting favorite in the NL odds. With Scherzer’s sound mechanics and craftiness, a fourth award might be sitting on his mantle in six months.

- As previously mentioned, Justin Verlander (+1600) last played a full season in 2019 before undergoing Tommy John. That was also the season he won his second AL Cy Young award. While most older pitchers need time to regain their form after a long layoff, Verlander is not most pitchers. If this generational talent regains his velocity and devastating slider, these odds offer great value.

- Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler (+1000) finished as NL runner-up last season and looks to continue his hot play in 2022. The elite thrower knows how to keep the ball in the park, and with Philly’s increased firepower, this may be the season he cements his claim as the league’s best.

So how will this season play out? Who do you like for this year's Cy Young? As usual, check out FOX Bet to place your wagers.

