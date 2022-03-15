Major League Baseball MLB odds: Win total over/unders for every team 1 min ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Baseball bettors everywhere are singing "Take Me Out To The Ballgame" as America’s favorite pastime is back!

With spring training getting started this week, and opening day less than a month away, it’s time to pull out the ‘ol glove and look over this season's MLB projected win totals at FOX Bet.

Will any team exceed its total by more than 30 games like the San Francisco Giants did last season? Do the Arizona Diamondbacks rebound after falling short of their 2021 pre-season total by 23.5 games? Can the New York Yankees finally live up to the lofty predictions after falling short, yet again, by 3.5 games last season?

Betting on title futures is fun, but wagering on win totals is even more thrilling towards the end of the season. There's nothing better than the sweat during the final month of baseball, especially if you have a few dollars riding on the fun.

Let's jump into the over/unders for every MLB team (with all odds via FOX Bet).

2022 MLB WIN TOTALS*

American League

Baltimore Orioles: 61.5 wins

Under -118 (bet $10 to win $18.47 total), Over -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Boston Red Sox: 85.5 wins

Under -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total), Over -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Chicago White Sox: 91.5 wins

Under -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total), Over -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Detroit Tigers: 78.5 wins

Under -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total), Over -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Houston Astros: 92.5 wins

Under -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total), Over -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Kansas City Royals: 75.5 wins

Under -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total), Over -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Los Angeles Angels: 83.5 wins

Under -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total), Over -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Minnesota Twins: 75.5 wins

Under -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total), Over -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

New York Yankees: 92.5 wins

Under -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total), Over -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Oakland Athletics: 74.5 wins

Under -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total), Over -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Seattle Mariners: 82.5 wins

Under -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total), Over -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Tampa Bay Rays: 89.5 wins

Under -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total), Over -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Texas Rangers: 72.5 wins

Under -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total), Over -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Toronto Blue Jays: 91.5 wins

Under -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total), Over -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

National League:

Atlanta Braves: 89.5 wins

Under -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total), Over -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Arizona Diamondbacks: 65.5

Under -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total), Over -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Chicago Cubs: 73.5

Under -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total), Over -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Cincinnati Reds: 79.5

Under -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total), Over -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Colorado Rockies: 67.5

Under -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total), Over -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Los Angeles Dodgers: 94.5

Under -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total), Over -118 (bet $10 to win $18.47 total)

Miami Marlins: 76.5

Under -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total), Over -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Milwaukee Brewers: 88.5 wins

Under -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total), Over -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

New York Mets: 89.5 wins

Under -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total), Over -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Philadelphia Phillies: 83.5

Under -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total), Over -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Pittsburgh Pirates: 64.5

Under -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total), Over -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

San Francisco Giants: 85.5 wins

Under -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total), Over -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

St. Louis Cardinals: 85.5 wins

Under -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total), Over -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Washington Nationals: 71.5 wins

Under -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total), Over -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

*Odds as of 3/15/2022

A few tidbits:

- With a win total set at 94.5, the Dodgers lead the way and are the favorites to grab the pennant and World Series. L.A. won 106 games last season and is hungry to make their fourth trip to the Fall Classic since 2016.

- The Houston Astros (92.5 wins) are looking to go to their six straight League Championship Series this season. With or without Carlos Correa, the Astros are poised to win a ton of games this year.

- The Atlanta Braves (89.5 wins) went under their pre-season win total last year, finishing with 88 wins. However, they got a nice consolation prize with the World Series trophy. Losing Freddie Freeman is tough but signing Matt Olsen will keep this team on track to defend their title.

- By their standards, The New York Yankees (92.5 wins) are in a severe drought, having failed to reach the World Series for the 13th year in a row. Will this season see a return to form for the Bronx Bombers?

Are there any win totals that you already have your sights set on? With the first pitch of the season right around the bend, get ready to root, root, root for the home team and get your wagers in at FOX Bet!

&amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars every week. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.