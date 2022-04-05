Major League Baseball World Series odds: Championship futures for every team 13 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

After a lockout threatened to cancel the 2022 season, Major League Baseball bettors can rejoice now that Opening Day is finally here!

Not only is America's Favorite Pastime back, but this year brings post-season expansion with a 12-team playoff. Those extra teams can only mean one thing — more teams than ever have a chance to compete for the elusive World Series title.

Will the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers live up to the overwhelming hype and fulfill Dave Robert's prediction to win it all? Can the Houston Astros shake off the negative commentary and silence the critics? Or will the New York Yankees end the third-longest title drought in franchise history and bring the coveted trophy back to NYC?

These lines will change throughout the season, but let's dive into the championship odds for each team ahead of the most fabled day in American sports lore, Opening Day (with all odds via FOX Bet ).

ODDS TO WIN 2022 WORLD SERIES*

Los Angeles Dodgers: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Toronto Blue Jays: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

New York Yankees: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Houston Astros: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

New York Mets: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Chicago White Sox: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Atlanta Braves: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Tampa Bay Rays: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Milwaukee Brewers: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

San Diego Padres: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

Boston Red Sox: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

St. Louis Cardinals: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

San Francisco Giants: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Philadelphia Phillies: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Los Angeles Angels: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Seattle Mariners: +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)

Detroit Tigers: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Minnesota Twins: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Cincinnati Reds: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Miami Marlins: +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)

Texas Rangers: +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)

Cleveland Guardians: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Oakland Athletics: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1010 total)

Kansas City Royals: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1010 total)

Chicago Cubs: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Washington Nationals: +12500 (bet $10 to win $1260 total)

Colorado Rockies: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1510 total)

Arizona Diamondbacks: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2010 total)

Pittsburgh Pirates: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2510 total)

Baltimore Orioles: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)



*ODDS AS OF 4/5/2022

- The Dodgers have won 820 games and eight straight NL West titles in the last decade, therefore it's no surprise they find themselves as the league-wide favorite at +500. The addition of Freddie Freeman gives this team not only the best batting lineup in the league this season but puts them in contention for the best lineup of all time.

- The defending champion Atlanta Braves are still sitting high following their amazing Series run in 2021. Yes, the loss of Freeman hurts, but the signing of Matt Olson and the mid-season (hopefully) return of Ronald Acuña Jr. from a torn ACL should keep this offensive juggernaut humming along. At +1400, the winners of four straight NL East titles present great value.

- After four AL West titles, five straight ALCS appearances and three pennants in the past five seasons, the Houston Astros are no strangers to success. However, they are familiar with controversy as well as the sign-stealing of 2017 still looms in the background of all those accomplishments. Tied with the New York Yankees at +1000, they have the third-shortest odds to win the Fall Classic. If you can't silence the critics you might as well keep 'em angry by continuing to win.

- Although it's a new season, we still have the same old story for the New York Yankees: another powerful lineup, another chance to right the ship and another team with short odds to win the title, this time at +1000. Is this the year this veteran group finally delivers for their legion of fans?

Do you like your team's title odds? If so, make sure you place your World Series futures bets at FOX Bet!

