Dodgers' Roberts signs extension in wake of predicting title

Dave Roberts is calling it.

The Los Angeles Dodgers' seventh-year manager said his team will be champions at the end of this season.

"We are winning the World Series this year. Put it on record," Roberts said during an appearance on Thursday's "Dan Patrick Show."

Roberts' remarks came after he was asked what it would take for the Dodgers to win the World Series, to which he replied: "We play a full season and there is a postseason."

When asked for clarification, he reiterated: "We are winning the World Series. That’s our focus. That’s our goal. … We are winning the World Series if our starting staff stays healthy. I know that’s vague. That’s my answer. You can dig in a little bit on that, but I think it’s about our starting pitching, keeping our guys healthy."

"So you’re guaranteeing that you’re going to win the World Series this year?" Patrick asked one more time.

"I’m putting it out there. I’m putting it in the universe," Roberts answered.

A day later on Friday, the Dodgers announced they had signed Roberts to a three-year contract extension. It is the second contract extension for Roberts, who was the NL Manager of the Year in 2016 and has led his team to six consecutive postseason appearances.

The Dodgers are 542-329 under Roberts, a .622 winning percentage that is the best in MLB over that time.

"Since becoming the manager in 2015, Dave Roberts has consistently demonstrated elite leadership skills and infectious energy," Dodger President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman said in a statement released by the team. "He has been a vital part of the Dodgers’ success over the last six-plus years, and we all look forward to seeing him lead the organization from the dugout for a long time to come."

In the same statement, Roberts said he was honored to lead the club: "From the players to the front office staff, every single person affiliated with the club has played a vital role in the team’s success throughout my tenure. I look forward to continuing our quest to be the best in baseball each and every year."

The Dodgers are in great position to do just that.

With the addition of five-time All-Star and former Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman, the Dodgers get a big boost to a lineup that rated among the league's best last season. It was tied for fourth in runs per game (5.12), fourth in home runs (237), second in walks (613) and tied for fifth in OPS (.759).

The Dodgers finished second in the National League West last season with a 106-56 record (.654) behind only the San Francisco Giants (107-55, .660). They advanced all the way to the NLCS, where they lost to the Braves.

They are now two years removed from their last World Series title in 2020.

But according to Roberts, that won't be the case for long.

