Freddie Freeman to Dodgers bolsters frightening L.A. lineup

Freddie Freeman is heading home.

After dominating the NL East for 12 seasons with the Atlanta Braves, the former MVP has opted to head across the country and join the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to multiple reports.

The move will give him the opportunity to play his home games just up the coast from his native Orange County.

It will also make his wallet a lot fatter, as he'll reportedly receive $162 million over the course of a six-year contract.

In 12 big-league seasons, Freeman boasts a .295 batting average, .384 on-base percentage and .896 OPS. In his MVP season of 2020, which was shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Freeman hit .341 with a .462 on-base and 1.102 OPS, blasting 13 home runs and 23 doubles in only 60 regular-season games.

For the Dodgers, adding the five-time All-Star provides a big boost to a lineup that rated among the league's best last season. It was tied for fourth in runs per game (5.12), fourth in home runs (237), second in walks (613) and tied for fifth in OPS (.759).

Freeman figures to slide in somewhere near the top of a frightening lineup that will also include former MVPs Mookie Betts (2018 with Boston) and Cody Bellinger (2019 with Dodgers), as well as Trea Turner, Max Muncy and Justin Turner.

It also helps alleviate the loss of Corey Seager, who left via free agency for a 10-year, $325 million deal with the Texas Rangers.

The move means Muncy likely moves from first base to second base, or perhaps to designated hitter, which is now a permanent fixture in the NL. In fact, Muncy was spotted taking infield practice grounders at second over the weekend.

He was later asked about Freeman potentially joining his team and gave an emphatic blessing.

Following the Braves' run to a World Series title last fall, most observers figured the team would hang onto the popular Freeman. But the tone seemed to change after a deal didn't get done before the labor lockout.

When Atlanta swung a deal for Oakland first baseman Matt Olson earlier this week — and then gave him an eight-year, $168 million contract — the writing was on the wall.

The Freeman-to-Dodgers move charged up the baseball world on Wednesday night. Here is a sampling of reactions:

