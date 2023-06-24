Major League Baseball
MLB London Series: Sights and sounds from Cubs-Cardinals
Major League Baseball

MLB London Series: Sights and sounds from Cubs-Cardinals

Updated Jun. 24, 2023 11:54 a.m. ET

The MLB London Series has returned, as the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals face each other across the pond on FOX Sports!

Players, past legends, coaches and fans from both sides of the classic National League rivalry are taking in the sights and sounds that the British capital has to offer — and so is the one and only Derek Jeter, as "The Captain" makes his debut as an MLB on FOX analyst.

[EXCLUSIVE: How Derek Jeter is preparing for broadcast career, plus his thoughts on the Yankees]

Here's a glimpse at the scene in London as the Cubs and Cardinals prepare to face each other at 1 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cubs, Cardinals take in the sights!

West Ham, London Stadium play host

Great Britain's 2023 World Baseball Classic team lives on!

Familiar faces on both sides!

Incredible fan turnout!

Last but not least: Big Papi meets Big Ben!

