MLB London Series: Sights and sounds from Cubs-Cardinals
The MLB London Series has returned, as the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals face each other across the pond on FOX Sports!
Players, past legends, coaches and fans from both sides of the classic National League rivalry are taking in the sights and sounds that the British capital has to offer — and so is the one and only Derek Jeter, as "The Captain" makes his debut as an MLB on FOX analyst.
[EXCLUSIVE: How Derek Jeter is preparing for broadcast career, plus his thoughts on the Yankees]
Here's a glimpse at the scene in London as the Cubs and Cardinals prepare to face each other at 1 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App.
Cubs, Cardinals take in the sights!
West Ham, London Stadium play host
Great Britain's 2023 World Baseball Classic team lives on!
Familiar faces on both sides!
Incredible fan turnout!
Last but not least: Big Papi meets Big Ben!
-
MLB's London Series presents a real opportunity to grow baseball overseas
Odds indicate Shohei Ohtani running away with MLB AL MVP
Reds' Elly De La Cruz hits for cycle in six innings
-
2023 MLB All-Star Game: Voting finalists for Phase 2, rosters, starting lineups
In its push for more Black U.S. players, MLB hopes results are on the horizon
2023 Home Run Derby: Mariners' Julio Rodríguez first to join competition
-
New York Mets to play Philadelphia Phillies in 2024 MLB London Series
How Derek Jeter is preparing for broadcast career, plus his thoughts on the Yankees
MLB London Series FOX Bet Super 6: Host shares Cubs-Cardinals insight, picks
-
MLB's London Series presents a real opportunity to grow baseball overseas
Odds indicate Shohei Ohtani running away with MLB AL MVP
Reds' Elly De La Cruz hits for cycle in six innings
-
2023 MLB All-Star Game: Voting finalists for Phase 2, rosters, starting lineups
In its push for more Black U.S. players, MLB hopes results are on the horizon
2023 Home Run Derby: Mariners' Julio Rodríguez first to join competition
-
New York Mets to play Philadelphia Phillies in 2024 MLB London Series
How Derek Jeter is preparing for broadcast career, plus his thoughts on the Yankees
MLB London Series FOX Bet Super 6: Host shares Cubs-Cardinals insight, picks