Mets' Kodai Senga has viral reaction to Francisco Lindor grand slam
Francisco Lindor's go-ahead grand slam in Game 4 of the National League Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies was one of the more iconic moments for the New York Mets in recent memory — and it generated a great deal of raw emotion.
In fact, following the home run, Mets right-hander Kodai Senga was seen in the dugout with an absolutely shocked expression.
The home run gave New York the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning, and the Mets held on to get a series-clinching, 4-1 victory.
Senga, who was an All-Star in his first MLB season in 2023, made just one start in the 2024 regular season after suffering a shoulder injury in spring training and then a calf injury in July. That said, Senga started Game 1 of the NLDS for the Mets, pitching two innings.
Lindor finished the NLDS with one home run, five RBIs and a .278/.350/.556 slash line. Last week, Lindor hit a go-ahead home run in the top of the ninth inning in the first game of a double-header against the Atlanta Braves, which helped the Mets punch their ticket to the NL wild-card round, where they beat the Milwaukee Brewers in three games.
The Mets will play the winner of the NLDS matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres in the NL Championship Series. Game 1 of the series is on Sunday night, with the Mets being the road team in either matchup.
