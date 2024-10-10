Major League Baseball
Mets' Kodai Senga has viral reaction to Francisco Lindor grand slam
Major League Baseball

Mets' Kodai Senga has viral reaction to Francisco Lindor grand slam

Updated Oct. 10, 2024 12:15 p.m. ET

Francisco Lindor's go-ahead grand slam in Game 4 of the National League Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies was one of the more iconic moments for the New York Mets in recent memory — and it generated a great deal of raw emotion.

In fact, following the home run, Mets right-hander Kodai Senga was seen in the dugout with an absolutely shocked expression.

The home run gave New York the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning, and the Mets held on to get a series-clinching, 4-1 victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senga, who was an All-Star in his first MLB season in 2023, made just one start in the 2024 regular season after suffering a shoulder injury in spring training and then a calf injury in July. That said, Senga started Game 1 of the NLDS for the Mets, pitching two innings.

Lindor finished the NLDS with one home run, five RBIs and a .278/.350/.556 slash line. Last week, Lindor hit a go-ahead home run in the top of the ninth inning in the first game of a double-header against the Atlanta Braves, which helped the Mets punch their ticket to the NL wild-card round, where they beat the Milwaukee Brewers in three games.

The Mets will play the winner of the NLDS matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres in the NL Championship Series. Game 1 of the series is on Sunday night, with the Mets being the road team in either matchup.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
New York Mets
Kodai Senga
Francisco Lindor
share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Padres best Dodgers in Game 3 — and show why they might be best in baseball

Padres best Dodgers in Game 3 — and show why they might be best in baseball

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 MLB Playoff Bracket Image 2024 MLB Playoff Bracket2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power Rankings2024 World Series Image 2024 World Series
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes