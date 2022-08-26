Major League Baseball Mariners extend Julio Rodriguez with 14-year deal 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Seattle Mariners have locked up the potential 2022 AL Rookie of the Year for the long haul.

According to reports, Seattle extended 21-year-old outfielder Julio Rodriguez on a base eight-year, $120 million deal. The contract, initially reported by MLB.com, includes both player and team options and $210 million guaranteed. Rodriguez could potentially be under contract through 2037 for as high as $470 million in total value, ESPN reported.

Rodriguez owns a .269/.328/.471 batting line to go along with 23 stolen bases, 20 home runs and 64 RBIs this season. He has posted two defensive runs saved as the Mariners' primary center fielder.

Rodriguez made the 2022 AL All-Star team and was the runner-up in the Home Run Derby.

Seattle is 68-57, good for second in the AL West and third place in the AL Wild Card race as of Friday afternoon.

This is a developing story.

