Major League Baseball
Mariners extend Julio Rodriguez with 14-year deal Mariners extend Julio Rodriguez with 14-year deal
Major League Baseball

Mariners extend Julio Rodriguez with 14-year deal

3 hours ago

The Seattle Mariners have locked up the potential 2022 AL Rookie of the Year for the long haul.

According to reports, Seattle extended 21-year-old outfielder Julio Rodriguez on a base eight-year, $120 million deal. The contract, initially reported by MLB.com, includes both player and team options and $210 million guaranteed. Rodriguez could potentially be under contract through 2037 for as high as $470 million in total value, ESPN reported.

Rodriguez owns a .269/.328/.471 batting line to go along with 23 stolen bases, 20 home runs and 64 RBIs this season. He has posted two defensive runs saved as the Mariners' primary center fielder.

Rodriguez made the 2022 AL All-Star team and was the runner-up in the Home Run Derby. 

Seattle is 68-57, good for second in the AL West and third place in the AL Wild Card race as of Friday afternoon.

This is a developing story.

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
Will New York Yankees end up being dandy, or a historic dud?
Major League Baseball

Will New York Yankees end up being dandy, or a historic dud?

38 mins ago
Yankees place All-Star lefty Nestor Cortes on IL
Major League Baseball

Yankees place All-Star lefty Nestor Cortes on IL

20 hours ago
Johnny Cueto finding a new kind of success with Chicago White Sox
Major League Baseball

Johnny Cueto finding a new kind of success with Chicago White Sox

20 hours ago
MLB odds: Better futures bet to make right now, Yankees or Mets?
Major League Baseball

MLB odds: Better futures bet to make right now, Yankees or Mets?

23 hours ago
Tokyo nightlife and a unique stadium: Ben Verlander's Japan diary
Major League Baseball

Tokyo nightlife and a unique stadium: Ben Verlander's Japan diary

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes