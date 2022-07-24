Major League Baseball Madison Bumgarner calls Victor Robles 'clown' over home run celebration 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Madison Bumgarner took exception to Victor Robles' home run celebration in a Saturday night matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Washington Nationals.

Arizona led Washington 7-1 in the eighth inning of Game 2 of their three-game series. Robles launched a home run to left field and styled after making contact off Bumgarner.

When asked about Robles' celebration, Bumgarner called the Nationals outfielder a "clown."

"The guy's a clown, golly," Bumgarner said. "No shame. No shame. It's 7-1, you hit your third homer of the year and you act like Barry Bonds breaking the record. Clean it up. I don't care about giving up the run. Hell, we won 7-2, 8-2, whatever it was. That's frustrating. I'm the old grumpy guy I know, but that type of stuff that didn't use to happen."

Robles countered with the notion that Bumgarner should instead worry about striking out hitters (h/t The Washington Post's Jesse Dougherty).

"When he's pitching well, he's able to celebrate and do what he likes to do," Robles said. "It seems like he calls everybody a clown that actually has a big hit or home run against him. If he doesn't want anyone hitting a home run against him or having any issues with that, then just strike people out or make better pitches to where he doesn't have to worry about that."

Robles owns a .236/.301/.322 batting line with three home runs, 24 RBIs and 11 stolen bases this season. Bumgarner, a potential trade candidate with the last-place Diamondbacks in the National League West, holds a 3.71 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 78 strikeouts across 104.1 innings pitched in 20 starts.

This isn't the first case of Bumgarner getting peeved by a homer celebration. The lefty also had a spat with Los Angeles Dodgers' infielder Max Muncy in 2019. Bumgarner, a member of the San Francisco Giants at the time, took exception to Muncy admiring his own home run.

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.