Los Angeles Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals Top Plays: Scherzer, Wainwright face off

It's time for the National League playoffs to commence, and the matchup at hand could be one for the ages.

The defending-champion Los Angeles Dodgers entered the NL wild-card game with a record of 106-56 on the season, the second-best record in MLB.

The problem is that the team with the best record is in the same division – the San Francisco Giants – which relegated the Dodgers to the wild-card game against the St. Louis Cardinals, who enter the postseason as MLB's hottest team, winners of 19 of their last 22 games, including a 17-game winning streak.

Cy Young candidates Adam Wainwright of the Cardinals and Max Scherzer of the Dodgers are on the mound hoping to guide their teams to the NLDS and a matchup against the Giants.

Here are the top plays and moments from the wild-card action!

Redbird inning

The Cardinals played a bit of small ball in the first inning, using a bloop hit from Tommy Edman and a walk from Paul Goldschmidt to get them on the board first with a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the first, Wainwright retired three straight batters after a lead-off single from Mookie Betts, with the final out coming in the form of a spectacular grab.

