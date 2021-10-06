Los Angeles Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals Top Plays: Scherzer, Wainwright face off

Major League Baseball
21 mins ago

It's time for the National League playoffs to commence, and the matchup at hand could be one for the ages.

The defending-champion Los Angeles Dodgers entered the NL wild-card game with a record of 106-56 on the season, the second-best record in MLB. 

The problem is that the team with the best record is in the same division – the San Francisco Giants – which relegated the Dodgers to the wild-card game against the St. Louis Cardinals, who enter the postseason as MLB's hottest team, winners of 19 of their last 22 games, including a 17-game winning streak.

Cy Young candidates Adam Wainwright of the Cardinals and Max Scherzer of the Dodgers are on the mound hoping to guide their teams to the NLDS and a matchup against the Giants.

Here are the top plays and moments from the wild-card action!

Redbird inning

The Cardinals played a bit of small ball in the first inning, using a bloop hit from Tommy Edman and a walk from Paul Goldschmidt to get them on the board first with a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the first, Wainwright retired three straight batters after a lead-off single from Mookie Betts, with the final out coming in the form of a spectacular grab.

