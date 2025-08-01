Major League Baseball Longest MLB Home Runs in July: Where Do Ronald Acuña's Blasts Rank? Updated Aug. 4, 2025 5:30 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

July brought the heat — and the power — across MLB, with some seriously towering home runs.



The month's top-10 list includes big-time shots from some breakout rookies, as well two appearances by Braves slugger Ronald Acuña Jr.

Here are the top 10 longest home runs from July:

MLB Top 10 Longest Home Runs in July | MLB on FOX

1. Denzel Clarke (Athletics) – 471 feet vs. Giants – July 4

The A’s rookie outfielder celebrated Independence Day with a literal blast that landed on top of the visitors’ clubhouse well beyond the wall at Sacramento's Sutter Health Park. Clarke’s 471-foot shot off Giants right-hander Mason Black deep was not only the longest of July, it was the fifth-longest homer by an A’s player in the Statcast Era (since 2015).

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Ronald Acuña Jr. (Braves) – 468 feet vs. Royals – July 28

Acuña turned on a hanging curveball from veteran lefty Rich Hill and crushed it deep to left-center. The ball cleared the fountains that landed in the seats. It would have been a great way to end the month, but Acuña did get placed on the IL two days later due to Achilles tightness.

3. Jac Caglianone (Royals) – 466 feet vs. Pirates – July 9

The Royals’ power-hitting rookie made a statement with this no-doubt blast off Bailey Falter. The 466-foot moonshot was the longest of his young MLB career and was dubbed a "three-wall" home run for clearing the center field waterfall at Kauffman Stadium.

4. Michael Taylor (White Sox) – 464 feet vs. Rockies – July 5

Coors Field is a home run haven, and Taylor took full advantage. Facing Ryan Rolison, he blasted a 464-foot shot to straightaway center in the ninth inning. It’s the longest homer of Taylor’s career.

5. Jordan Westburg (Orioles) – 461 feet vs. Braves – July 5

Westburg’s power continued to shine amid a down season for the Orioles. His blast off Aaron Bummer landed deep into the waterworks in deep center field at Truist Park, his longest of his career.

6. Oneil Cruz (Pirates) – 458 feet vs. Royals – July 8

Cruz’s towering homer off Seth Lugo sailed over the outfield wall and into the Kauffman waterfalls (yet another splashdown). It was only a fitting performance for the 6-foot-7 slugger who also announced he would participate in the Home Run Derby on the same day.

T-7. Ronald Acuña Jr. (Braves) – 456 feet vs. Yankees – July 20

Acuña makes his second appearance on the list with another tape-measure shot -- this time off Yankees reliever Devin Williams. Acuña's homer was only overshadowed by Aaron Judge hitting his 351st career HR on the same day, surpassing Alex Rodriguez for sixth on the Yankees all-time list.

T-7. Jarren Duran (Red Sox) - 456 feet vs. Rockies – July 8

The Red Sox knocked this ball out into the seats in deep center field for the longest homer so far at Fenway Park. It was also Duran's longest homer of his career.

T-7. Cole Young (Mariners) – 456 feet vs. Rangers – July 31

Young's home run in the final MLB game of the month was originally measured at 470 feet before it was shortened to its official length. In the same game, Cal Raleigh hit his 42nd homer as he remains the leader in the overall race in the majors.

10. Romy Gonzalez (Red Sox) – 454 feet vs. Rockies – July 7

Gonzalez connected on a Ryan Rolison pitch and sent it screaming over the Green Monster, which originally tied for the longest homer at Fenway Park for the season before Duran's shot the next day eclipsed it by two feet.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share