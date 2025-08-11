Major League Baseball Last Night in Baseball: The Mets, Like Everyone Else, Cannot Stop the Brewers Published Aug. 11, 2025 10:51 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

There is always baseball happening — almost too much baseball for one person to follow themselves.

Don't worry, we're here to help you by figuring out what you missed but shouldn't have. Here are all the best moments from the weekend in Major League Baseball :

Brewers win again (and again, and again)

The Brewers are at it again. Following a sweep of the Mets over the weekend, Milwaukee now has three separate winning streaks in 2025 of at least eight games. The first is what kicked off their rapid recovery in the standings and began their ascent to where they are now, from May 25 through June 2, totaling eight wins. The second stretched from July 6, went into the All-Star break, and continued out the other side through July 21, giving the Brewers 11 wins in a row. And after sweeping New York this weekend, they’re now at nine-straight, and have a record of 73-44, with the most wins and best run differential (+132) in the majors.

They also defeated the Mets on Sunday with a dramatic comeback. New York scored in each of the first five innings of the game — a pair of runs in the first, then one more in each frame afterward. They were up 3-0 before Milwaukee started to respond: after the conclusion of the fifth, the Mets were up 6-5. The Brewers would tie it up in the eighth, with their bullpen holding New York scoreless from the time they entered the game in the fifth in relief of starter Quinn Priester, and then, in the ninth. Well, take a look:

Isaac Collins, who was already 2-for-4 on the day with a run scored and a double, wasted no time in sending the fans home happy. The leadoff batter in the inning took a 2-2 slider deep to right field, and just like that, the Brewers had won, and notched their ninth-straight dub. They now have a commanding six-game lead on the Cubs in the NL Central. While there’s still plenty of season left for Chicago to narrow that gap once more, we’re talking about a team that’s been mediocre for months – the Cubs are 31-28 since June 1 — against the one that’s on a 121-win pace since May 25.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mets, meanwhile, slipped to 5.5 games behind the Phillies, as Philadelphia swept the Rangers in Texas. New York is now just 1-8 in the month of August, which, you know. Not where you want to be.

Raleigh’s big weekend

Cal Raleigh has hit more homers than anyone in 2025, but he isn’t always consistent about when they’re hit. It’s been in bunches most of the time — he clearly gets in a zone, and woe be to any pitcher who throws him a strike in those stretches. Like over the weekend, when Raleigh hit a home run in every single game of the Mariners’ series against the Rays.

Raleigh’s MLB-leading 43rd homer came off of Tampa Bay reliever Griffin Jax, who was acquired from the Twins before the trade deadline. He left an 87-mph offering at the bottom of the zone, and Raleigh golfed it out from the left side of the plate with that dangerous looping swing of his to put Seattle up 3-2 in the bottom of the eighth.

On Saturday, with the Mariners already up 2-1 in the bottom of the third, Big Dumper would do it again, this time off of Joe Boyle, once again from the left side of the plate. Boyle might have thrown it 100 mph, but he did so with a flat offering left in the outside-middle of the plate, and Raleigh had no problem sending it the other way with authority for his second 3-run homer of the weekend.

Raleigh’s last blast of the weekend came on Sunday in the first inning, with one runner on. Again, he was batting left-handed, and again, a fastball was left a little too flat in the zone. This time it was middle-in, but there wasn’t enough movement on it to fool Raleigh, and at 96 he was able to whip his bat around it and pull it into the stands.

Three different locations, three different swings — and the same result on all three. His power just comes so easy when he’s on, and he has been on more often than not in 2025. Raleigh has a huge lead in the AL home run race now, 45 to Aaron Judge’s 37, and is four up on the best of the NL, as well.

Mariners win 7th straight

As for the Mariners, thanks in no small part to Raleigh’s display of well-paced power, they were able to sweep the Rays. Raleigh’s homer on Friday provided Seattle’s only offense, but it was enough to win, 3-2. On Saturday, they won by three runs, 7-4, with his second three-run shot of the weekend nicely slotting in there, arithmetic-wise. And on Sunday, Raleigh struck first with a two-run shot, in a game Seattle would eventually win 6-3.

They’ve strung together seven Ws in a row now, putting them just half-a-game behind the Astros for the AL West lead. Seattle is also 3.5 up in the AL wild card race, leading the Red Sox by a game for the top spot, while sitting four up on the Guardians and six up on the Rangers among the closest teams still chasing one of the three wild cards.

The Mariners are 22-13 since the start of July, with this win streak being a major part of that, and they take on the Orioles and the struggling Mets in their two series this week.

Ohtani goes yard twice

Big Dumper wasn’t the only one racking up homers over the weekend. Shohei Ohtani hit No. 40 of the year on Saturday against the Blue Jays in a 9-1 Dodgers’ victory.

This marked the fourth season of at least 40 dingers for Ohtani, and which he’s managed in four of five years since he truly became a full-time player in the majors. Ohtani wasn’t done, either, as he picked up his 41st of the year on Sunday, albeit in a 5-4 defeat.

Ohtani is leading the NL in homers — he’s tied with Kyle Schwarber, who went deep on Friday — and in OPS+ at 177. He’s batting .288/.388/.620, with that slugging and his 1.008 OPS also leading the Senior Circuit, and he’s tops in the majors in total bases with 282. That third-straight MVP is looking pretty likely, especially if he keeps up his recent performance on the mound — on top of all the offensive accolades, Ohtani has a 2.37 ERA in his eight starts.

Speaking of Dodgers’ pitching

On Saturday, Blake Snell made his second start since returning from the IL, and looked a lot like the pitcher that the Dodgers signed this offseason — meaning, the one that has already picked up two Cy Young wins in his career. That Los Angeles beat down Toronto 9-1 might make you notice the offense first, but Snell’s performance played into the lopsided win just as much. While he threw just five innings — this is Blake Snell we’re talking about — he also struck out 10 batters against three walks, and scattered three hits, allowing no runs in the process.

Tyler Glasnow has a 2.37 ERA since he returned from the IL in July. Ohtani is getting stretched out more and more in the rotation, and has been excellent since his return to the mound. Now the Dodgers have Snell looking a lot like the pitcher they signed to a five-year, $182 million contract in the offseason: their postseason rotation seems to be rounding into form just in time after a summer full of injuries and struggles.

How?!

No, really. How did Adolis García manage to make this catch happen? Usually on this kind of whoopsie where the ball pops out of the glove, it goes up, giving a player at least a little bit of time to react to it and snag it again. Here, though, it pops up and out… but at García, bouncing off of him in the process. And yet!

What a stunning grab. It didn’t help the Rangers in the end — again, they were swept by Philly — but it sure is impressive to watch and watch again.

Pawol makes history, twice

On Saturday, in a game between the Marlins and Braves in Atlanta, Jen Pawol became the first woman umpire in a regular season MLB game.

On Sunday, she called balls and strikes behind home plate — do the math there, and she’s obviously the first-ever woman ump to handle those duties in an MLB game, as well. Players and coaches from both teams had nothing but positive things to say about Pawol’s presence in these momentous moments, as well as her performance. And Braves’ pitching coach Rick Kranitz even intentionally kept a conversation going on the mound long enough for Pawol to have to come out to speak with the assembled Braves, giving the crowd a chance to give her an ovation.

Hey, it’s not often fans have a reason to cheer an umpire, but Pawol certainly merited their acknowledgment in those moments.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Milwaukee Brewers Major League Baseball

share