Last Night in Baseball: Astros Come Back Against Then Hold Off Yankees in Wild W

There is always baseball happening — almost too much baseball for one person to follow themselves.

Don't worry, we're here to help you by figuring out what you missed but shouldn't have. Here are all the best moments from the weekend in Major League Baseball :

Astros, Yankees play a wild one

The Yankees might have defeated the Astros handily on Tuesday, but Wednesday’s affair was a different story. It seemed like more of the same at the start, with New York following up their 7-1 win with a 3-0 lead through the first four innings, but then Houston struck back.

A Ramon Urias sac fly put Houston on the board in the fifth, and while the Yankees scored in the top half of the sixth to go up 4-1, the Astros weren’t done yet. Jeremy Peña led things off with his 15th home run of the year in the bottom of the inning, and then Jose Altuve drove in another run on a groundout, cutting New York’s lead to 4-3.

While the Yankees were done scoring for a bit, the Astros were not. Yordan Alvarez, with one of his four hits on the night, drove in Jacob Melton in the seventh, tying the game up 4-4, and then Houston would plate four more runs in the eighth to double their output for the day.

That was a nightmare inning for the Yankees, as they were nearly out of it before the damage even truly started. Carlos Correa led off the inning with a double, and then Jesus Sanchez walked, but Yainer Diaz struck out against Devin Williams, who proceeded to load the bases but notch another strikeout to at least put the Yankees in a position to get out of the inning unscathed.

They did not get out of the inning unscathed. Taylor Trammell would walk with the bases loaded — Williams’ third free pass of the eighth — and it both gave the Astros the lead and got Williams ejected by home plate ump Brian Walsh. Williams shared post-game that he told Walsh, "You missed four" in reference to the number of calls that he believed the ump botched in the messy inning, and that earned the Yankees’ closer the boot, as well as manager Aaron Boone for arguing it all.

Camilo Doval took over for Williams, and things did not get any better with him on the mound. Peña singled in a run, Alvarez would then score on a balk by Doval, who would follow that up with a run-scoring wild pitch. The Astros were now up 8-4 after an inning that went by pretty quick but must have felt like forever to the Yankees.

To their credit, they stormed back in the ninth, with a Cody Bellinger 3-run homer off of new pitcher Bryan Abreu, but the comeback stopped there. Houston would win, 8-7, while the Yankees suffered another loss that felt a lot worse than the single extra L in the standings suggests, given how sloppily it all went down. New York and Houston play the series’ rubber match on Thursday — both the Yankees and Red Sox lost while the Blue Jays won, so the pair both fell to 3.5 back in the AL East. Houston, meanwhile, bumped their lead over the Mariners to four games with Seattle losing their third-straight contest.

[Whispering to reader when Matt Chapman first appears on screen]

That’s Chappy.

This is also Chappy.

The Giants, aided by these two dingers, would beat the Rockies, 10-8, earning the sweep and handing Colorado their 101st loss. No one on the Rockies started any fights about it this time, at least.

Tigers avoid the sweep

The Mets did a number to the Tigers in their first two meetings this week, with New York winning by scores of 10-8 and 12-5, but Detroit finally picked up a win in the series’ finale to avoid the sweep.

The Tigers struck first, with an RBI single in the second inning off of the bat of Jake Rogers, but Pete Alonso evened things up for the Mets in the top of the third with a double that scored Francisco Lindor. Detroit kept coming, though — first, with Riley Green hitting a two-run single that scored Colt Keith and Kerry Carpenter…

…and then Carpenter made sure that the game stayed well out of each with a 3-run shot in the seventh.

The Mets had scored 22 runs in the series to this point, but Tigers’ pitching finally figured out how to keep them from exploding a third time. Starter Casey Mize went five innings with just 3 strikeouts, but also just five baserunners, as he avoided allowing any walks, and the hits were all harmless outside of the Alonso double. The pen combined to hold the Mets to just one more run the rest of the way, and Detroit would win, 6-2. They are 81-60, just half-a-game behind the Blue Jays for the best record — and top seed — in the American League. The Mets lost a game in the standings to the Giants, who managed to win their fourth in a row and 10th in their last 11 games, but are still four up on San Francisco despite Matt Chapman’s best efforts.

Back-to-back-to-back

This has not been a great week for the Padres. The Dodgers haven’t been thriving, giving San Diego a chance to make up some ground in the NL West, but instead they were swept by the Orioles. All winnable games, too, as Baltimore defeated them 4-3, 6-2 and 7-5 in the three contests, with the misery getting going early when the Orioles went back-to-back-to-back in the third inning off of starter Nestor Cortes.

Colton Cowser, Coby Mayo and Alex Jackson all went deep off of the lefty, who also allowed a leadoff shot to Jackson Holliday in the first. He’s now allowed 13 homers in 34.1 innings in his time with the Brewers and Padres in 2025, so maybe it’s time to let him figure out what’s amiss off of the mound.

The Orioles, at 64-76, aren’t playing for anything besides pride and a chance to play spoiler, and sweeping a team trying to overtake the Dodgers before they win their fourth NL West crown in a row — and 12th since 2013 — certainly got them plenty of both.

White Sox break a terrible streak

Entering play on Wednesday night, the White Sox had lost 205 games in a row when trailing after eight innings. Not a single ninth-inning comeback, for 205 games where they were already down. The last time Chicago rallied in this situation was Aug. 6, 2023. You would think the stretch would date back even further considering this is just games in which the White Sox trailed after eight, but remember: the White Sox are usually trailing after eight.

That horrid streak is over, though, after Wednesday’s win against the Twins. With the White Sox down 3-2 in the ninth, Michael A. Taylor strode to the plate with a pair of runners in scoring position. He drove in both of them, giving Chicago the lead.

Jordan Leasure would then come on in relief in the bottom of the inning, and he would make it seem as if the streak was destined to continue: he allowed a leadoff double to Byron Buxton, then a walk to Trevor Larnach. Leasure settled down after that, though, getting Luke Keashnall to line out, James Outman to honor his name and, finally, Ryan Jeffears to harmlessly ground out to end the very real threat of a Twins’ comeback.

