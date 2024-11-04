Major League Baseball Juan Soto, Max Fried headline list of 13 MLB free agents to receive qualifying offers Updated Nov. 4, 2024 8:29 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Juan Soto and Teoscar Hernández, fresh off their appearances in the World Series, were among the 13 free agents who received $21.05 million qualifying offers Monday.

Pete Alonso, Alex Bregman and Max Fried also were given the one-year offer before Monday's deadline. Players have until 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 19 to accept.

If they do, they will be under contract with their 2024 club for another season. If they decline and sign elsewhere, their new team must forfeit draft picks and their previous organization will receive at least one draft pick as compensation.

Since 2012, when the qualifying offer system began, only 13 of 131 players who were extended the offer have accepted it. All seven who got a qualifying offer last year rejected it. Most notably, superstar Shohei Ohtani turned down the offer from the Los Angeles Angels and went on to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers in free agency. Ohtani, along with Hernández, won the World Series over Soto and the New York Yankees.

Perhaps the biggest surprise among this year's group was Boston pitcher Nick Pivetta, who went 6-12 with a 4.14 ERA in 145 2/3 innings this season.

Coming off a surprising run to the National League Championship Series, the New York Mets made qualifying offers to Alonso and starting pitchers Sean Manaea and Luis Severino.

Baltimore offered pitcher Corbin Burnes and outfielder Anthony Santander.

No other team made more than one qualifying offer.

Other players given the offer were Arizona first baseman Christian Walker and Cincinnati right-hander Nick Martinez. Willy Adames was offered by Milwaukee, Bregman by Houston, and Fried by Atlanta.

Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler and St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt were among the eligible free agents who did not receive a qualifying offer. They can sign elsewhere with no draft picks attached.

A free agent can be made a qualifying offer only if he has been with the same team continuously since opening day and has never received a qualifying offer before.

Here's a complete list of this year's qualifying offers.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Baltimore Orioles: RHP Corbin Burnes; OF Anthony Santander

Boston Red Sox: RHP Nick Pivetta

Houston Astros: 3B Alex Bregman

New York Yankees: OF Juan Soto

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Arizona Diamondbacks: 1B Christian Walker

Atlanta Braves: LHP Max Fried

Cincinnati Reds: RHP Nick Martinez

Los Angeles Dodgers: OF Teoscar Hernández

Milwaukee Brewers: SS Willy Adames

New York Mets: 1B Pete Alonso; LHP Sean Manaea; RHP Luis Severino

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

