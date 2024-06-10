Major League Baseball
Juan Soto (forearm) back in Yankees lineup at DH after missing Dodgers series
Major League Baseball

Juan Soto (forearm) back in Yankees lineup at DH after missing Dodgers series

Published Jun. 10, 2024 7:13 p.m. ET

Juan Soto was back in the New York Yankees' lineup as the designated hitter against the Kansas City Royals on Monday night after missing a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers because of left forearm inflammation.

Aaron Judge, who started the Yankees' first 67 games, was given a night off from the starting lineup.

Soto was in the No. 2 slot and Anthony Rizzo was left out of the lineup for the second straight game.

Soto is batting .318 with 17 home runs, 53 RBIs and a 1.027 OPS. The 25-year-old outfielder, acquired in December from San Diego, can become a free agent after the World Series.

ADVERTISEMENT

A scan Friday did not reveal any problems with his elbow, the Yankees said.

Judge, the Yankees captain, is batting .305 with a major league-leading 24 homers, 59 RBIs and a big league-leading 1.139 OPS.

Rizzo, in a 1-for-29 slide this month, is hitting .224 with seven homers and 25 RBIs.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
New York Yankees
Juan Soto
Aaron Judge
share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Longest Home Runs in MLB History

Longest Home Runs in MLB History

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff BracketBelmont Stakes Image Belmont StakesMLB at Rickwood Field Game Image MLB at Rickwood Field Game
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes