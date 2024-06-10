Major League Baseball Juan Soto (forearm) back in Yankees lineup at DH after missing Dodgers series Published Jun. 10, 2024 7:13 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Juan Soto was back in the New York Yankees' lineup as the designated hitter against the Kansas City Royals on Monday night after missing a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers because of left forearm inflammation.

Aaron Judge, who started the Yankees' first 67 games, was given a night off from the starting lineup.

Soto was in the No. 2 slot and Anthony Rizzo was left out of the lineup for the second straight game.

Soto is batting .318 with 17 home runs, 53 RBIs and a 1.027 OPS. The 25-year-old outfielder, acquired in December from San Diego, can become a free agent after the World Series.

ADVERTISEMENT

A scan Friday did not reveal any problems with his elbow, the Yankees said.

Judge, the Yankees captain, is batting .305 with a major league-leading 24 homers, 59 RBIs and a big league-leading 1.139 OPS.

Rizzo, in a 1-for-29 slide this month, is hitting .224 with seven homers and 25 RBIs.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience New York Yankees Juan Soto Aaron Judge

share