Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto headed to MLB, will go through posting system
Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto headed to MLB, will go through posting system

Published Nov. 6, 2023

Yoshinobu Yamamoto will be allowed to move to a Major League Baseball team under the player posting system, the Orix Buffaloes said Sunday after losing Game 7 of the Japan Series to the Hanshin Tigers.

The ace pitcher has been widely reported as ready to move to MLB and is expected to be a top target this winter.

"I’d like to thank my team for accepting my request," Yamamoto was quoted by Japan’s Kyodo news agency as saying after Orix lost 7-1 in Game 7 on Sunday.

Yamamoto pitched two games during the Japan Series — the World Series equivalent for Japanese baseball. He allowed seven earned runs in Game 1 but came back in Game 6 and struck out 14 — a series record.

The 25-year-old right-handed pitcher has a 70-29 record in Japanese baseball. His trademark is his wide assortment of breaking pitches, excellent command, and a fastball in the mid-90s.

Yamamoto is ranked second overall behind only Shohei Ohtani on FOX Sports' MLB free-agent rankings.

He was 16-6 this season with a 1.21 ERA and struck out 169 hitters in 164 innings.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

