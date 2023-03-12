Major League Baseball
Major League Baseball

Japan-Australia live updates: Ohtani's HR puts Japan out in front early

Updated Mar. 12, 2023 8:10 a.m. EDT

The World Baseball Classic continues Sunday morning as play in Pool B nears its end. Japan will play its last game in pool play on Sunday when it takes on Australia

Japan has cruised through Pool B so far, going 3-0 behind Shohei Ohtani, Masataka Yoshida and others. It defeated the Czech Republic on Saturday, winning 10-2 to punch its ticket to the quarterfinals. 

Australia is off to a good start in pool play, too. It's gone 2-0 so far, defeating Korea and China as it looks to secure the other quarterfinal spot from Pool B. 

Here are the top plays!

Japan vs. Australia

Oh my, Ohtani!

Just a few minutes after first pitch Japan already took a 3-0 lead. Shohei Ohtani worked his magic and crushed a pitch over the heart of the plate into the right field bleachers for a three-run home run.

Adding on

Kensuke Kondo drove a liner into right to score Lars Nootbaar, who hit an RBI single earlier in the second inning, to make it 5-0 Japan.

Strong pitching

Yoshinobu Yamamoto kept Japan's lead intact early by pitching three scoreless innings with five strikeouts.

An RBI walk for Ohtani

Even when he doesn't swing, Otani scores runs. With the bases loaded in the fourth, Ohtani drew a four-pitch walk to give Japan a 6-0 lead.

More runs for Japan!

Yuhei Nakamura hit a liner the opposite way for a double to score a run and make it 7-0 Japan in the fifth. The base hit had the Japan bench celebrating

World Baseball Classic
