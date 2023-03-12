Japan-Australia live updates: Ohtani's HR puts Japan out in front early
The World Baseball Classic continues Sunday morning as play in Pool B nears its end. Japan will play its last game in pool play on Sunday when it takes on Australia.
Japan has cruised through Pool B so far, going 3-0 behind Shohei Ohtani, Masataka Yoshida and others. It defeated the Czech Republic on Saturday, winning 10-2 to punch its ticket to the quarterfinals.
Australia is off to a good start in pool play, too. It's gone 2-0 so far, defeating Korea and China as it looks to secure the other quarterfinal spot from Pool B.
Here are the top plays!
Oh my, Ohtani!
Just a few minutes after first pitch Japan already took a 3-0 lead. Shohei Ohtani worked his magic and crushed a pitch over the heart of the plate into the right field bleachers for a three-run home run.
Adding on
Kensuke Kondo drove a liner into right to score Lars Nootbaar, who hit an RBI single earlier in the second inning, to make it 5-0 Japan.
Strong pitching
Yoshinobu Yamamoto kept Japan's lead intact early by pitching three scoreless innings with five strikeouts.
An RBI walk for Ohtani
Even when he doesn't swing, Otani scores runs. With the bases loaded in the fourth, Ohtani drew a four-pitch walk to give Japan a 6-0 lead.
More runs for Japan!
Yuhei Nakamura hit a liner the opposite way for a double to score a run and make it 7-0 Japan in the fifth. The base hit had the Japan bench celebrating
Top stories from FOX Sports:
- The legend of Shlomo Lipetz, WBC Team Israel's 44-year-old ‘mythical figure’
- Team USA isn't WBC favorite, but boasts its best roster in years
- MLB 26-and-under talent rankings: Which teams have the best young players?
- Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes: Ranking every MLB team's chances to sign him
- NFL mock draft: What's the first-round outlook after the combine?
- NBA MVP Meter: Can Joel Embiid overtake Nikola Jokic?
- 2023 NFL Draft prospect rankings: 64 best available players
- College basketball tiers: Big 12, Big 10 headline best conference tournaments
- Early bettors backing Justin Fields to win NFL MVP award in 2023-24
- The legend of Shlomo Lipetz, WBC Team Israel's 44-year-old 'mythical figure'WBC Daily: Japan, Cuba dominate; Czech Republic wins ; Chinese Taipei ralliesWorld Baseball Classic players get artsy with custom cleats
- How to watch the 2023 World Baseball Classic: TV, schedule, datesCrow-Armstrong, Mervis manifesting longtime dreams by climbing through Cubs systemWBC Daily: Australia, Italy lead underdog upsets; Ohtani shines
- Shohei Ohtani, Japan dominate China: WBC live updates, scoresJose Altuve notches leadoff single against his own MLB teamShohei Ohtani sweepstakes: Ranking every MLB team's chances to sign him
- The legend of Shlomo Lipetz, WBC Team Israel's 44-year-old 'mythical figure'WBC Daily: Japan, Cuba dominate; Czech Republic wins ; Chinese Taipei ralliesWorld Baseball Classic players get artsy with custom cleats
- How to watch the 2023 World Baseball Classic: TV, schedule, datesCrow-Armstrong, Mervis manifesting longtime dreams by climbing through Cubs systemWBC Daily: Australia, Italy lead underdog upsets; Ohtani shines
- Shohei Ohtani, Japan dominate China: WBC live updates, scoresJose Altuve notches leadoff single against his own MLB teamShohei Ohtani sweepstakes: Ranking every MLB team's chances to sign him