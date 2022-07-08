Major League Baseball
How the Yankees and Mets have become class of MLB How the Yankees and Mets have become class of MLB
Major League Baseball

How the Yankees and Mets have become class of MLB

37 mins ago

The MLB All-Star Game is around the corner, and something unique is happening: The New York Yankees and the New York Mets are simultaneously at the top of their divisions.

Yankees & Mets lead their divisions as the MLB All-Star Game approaches | THE HERD

Yankees & Mets lead their divisions as the MLB All-Star Game approaches | THE HERD
FOX Sports MLB Analyst Tom Verducci joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the New York Mets and New York Yankees' impressive play leading into the All-Star break.

On Friday's edition of "The Herd," Tom Verducci shared with Colin Cowherd how the Mets (52-31 as of Thursday) have maintained their form past the halfway point of the season.

"They're in that elite group for sure," Verducci said. "If you give them a healthy [Jacob] deGrom and [Max] Scherzer, they are a nightmare postseason matchup. What I like about this team besides the top-end talent they have, it's a great collection of players.

"[The front office] got the exact right guys to fit this team. I'm talking about guys like Eduardo Escobar, and Mark Canha. Guys that are really gritty players, but not necessarily household names or stars. The kind of players that complete a winning team."

As for the Yankees, It's been awhile since they appeared this dominant.

Verducci elaborated on how the Bronx Bombers (60-23 as of Thursday) have returned to being the class of the sport.

"You look at the numbers, and the game pivots on home runs now more than ever before, and the Yankees by far hit the most home runs and give up the fewest. That differential is enormous. You mention Judge having an enormous year, right? Well, they're asking a lot of a guy who is 6-foot-7 and 282 pounds to be playing center field as much as he has.

"It is remarkable what he is doing at his size, playing really good in center field and getting to the break with at least 30 home runs. It's an amazing season."

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
Albert Pujols, Miguel Cabrera added to All-Star rosters
Major League Baseball

Albert Pujols, Miguel Cabrera added to All-Star rosters

5 hours ago
MLB All-Star Game 2022: Dodgers' Diego Cartaya, Brewers' Jackson Chourio lead Futures rosters
Major League Baseball

MLB All-Star Game 2022: Dodgers' Diego Cartaya, Brewers' Jackson Chourio lead Futures rosters

18 hours ago
Yankees flex muscles, division lead in victory over Red Sox
Major League Baseball

Yankees flex muscles, division lead in victory over Red Sox

19 hours ago
MLB odds: Is now a good time to bet on the Boston Red Sox?
Major League Baseball

MLB odds: Is now a good time to bet on the Boston Red Sox?

21 hours ago
Why the Houston Astros are baseball's team to beat
Major League Baseball

Why the Houston Astros are baseball's team to beat

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes