How the Yankees and Mets have become class of MLB

The MLB All-Star Game is around the corner, and something unique is happening: The New York Yankees and the New York Mets are simultaneously at the top of their divisions.

FOX Sports MLB Analyst Tom Verducci joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the New York Mets and New York Yankees' impressive play leading into the All-Star break.

On Friday's edition of "The Herd," Tom Verducci shared with Colin Cowherd how the Mets (52-31 as of Thursday) have maintained their form past the halfway point of the season.

"They're in that elite group for sure," Verducci said. "If you give them a healthy [Jacob] deGrom and [Max] Scherzer, they are a nightmare postseason matchup. What I like about this team besides the top-end talent they have, it's a great collection of players.

"[The front office] got the exact right guys to fit this team. I'm talking about guys like Eduardo Escobar, and Mark Canha. Guys that are really gritty players, but not necessarily household names or stars. The kind of players that complete a winning team."

As for the Yankees, It's been awhile since they appeared this dominant.

Verducci elaborated on how the Bronx Bombers (60-23 as of Thursday) have returned to being the class of the sport.

"You look at the numbers, and the game pivots on home runs now more than ever before, and the Yankees by far hit the most home runs and give up the fewest. That differential is enormous. You mention Judge having an enormous year, right? Well, they're asking a lot of a guy who is 6-foot-7 and 282 pounds to be playing center field as much as he has.

"It is remarkable what he is doing at his size, playing really good in center field and getting to the break with at least 30 home runs. It's an amazing season."

