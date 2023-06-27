Major League Baseball
Guardians manager Terry Francona undergoing medical tests, misses game against Royals
Major League Baseball

Guardians manager Terry Francona undergoing medical tests, misses game against Royals

Published Jun. 27, 2023 10:04 p.m. ET

Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona is undergoing further medical testing after feeling ill before Tuesday night’s game against the Kansas City Royals.

The team said the 64-year-old Francona was being taken to The University of Kansas Health Systems to be evaluated "out of an abundance of caution" given his medical history. Francona missed much of the 2020 and 2021 seasons due to a variety of physical issues.

Francona handled all his usual pregame media duties and was on the field for batting practice before needing attention. He was seen by medical personnel at Kauffman Stadium before being transported to the hospital.

Bench coach DeMarlo Hale, who has filled in for Francona in the past, is managing the Guardians for the opener of the three-game series. Hale managed Cleveland for the final 63 games in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

The all-time winningest manager in Cleveland history, Francona is in his 11th season with the Guardians. He won two World Series titles with the Boston Red Sox in 2004 and 2007.

Francona has an open-ended contract with the Guardians, who have committed to him as their manager as long as he’s able and willing to keep the job. Cleveland has made the playoffs six times in his tenure, making it to the World Series in 2016.

Francona had several procedures for stomach issues in 2020 before he stepped aside after just 14 games into a season delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. First-base coach Sandy Alomar took over and guided the Guardians to a postseason berth.

Francona underwent surgery after getting a staph infection in his toe in 2021 and was forced to leave the team.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: USMNT goalie Matt Turner hits batting practice home runs before Cardinals game

USMNT goalie Matt Turner hits batting practice home runs before Cardinals game

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft2023 USFL Playoffs Image 2023 USFL Playoffs
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes