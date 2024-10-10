Major League Baseball Freddie Freeman (ankle) expected to return to Dodgers lineup for NLDS Game 5 Published Oct. 10, 2024 9:52 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Los Angeles Dodgers expect to get one of their superstars back in their lineup with their season on the line.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters he expects Freddie Freeman to start in Game 5 of the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres on Friday (8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App).

Freeman has been dealing with an ankle sprain he suffered while trying to leg out an infield single when the Dodgers clinched the NL West in a win over the Padres on Sept. 26.

He missed the final three games of the regular season but started Games 1-3 of the NLDS despite dealing with obvious pain and limited mobility in his ankle. Freeman was a late scratch from the lineup in Thursday's Game 4 — with the Dodgers facing elimination — due to the injury, but L.A. won 8-0 to force a Game 5.

Freeman is 3-for-11 with three singles in the NLDS thus far. He recorded a .282/.378/.476 slash line with 22 home runs and 89 RBIs — still respectable numbers but below career averages for the 35-year-old eight-time All-Star.

Shortstop Miguel Rojas, who exited Game 3 with an injury, is not expected to be available beyond a potential pinch-hitting role, Roberts said. The Dodgers have not yet announced a starting pitcher for Game 5, while the Padres will hand the ball to Game 2 winning pitcher Yu Darvish.

