Major League Baseball Five observations from New York Yankees spring training Published Feb. 28, 2024 7:27 p.m. ET

TAMPA, Fla. — There's been no shortage of giddiness around George M. Steinbrenner Field this February.

Yankees fans show up to the campgrounds early in the mornings, well before players even arrive, to catch a glimpse of stars driving into work. The high-pitched sounds of children screaming in delight? That's typically the result of receiving a signed autograph. People are constantly crowding the team store, attempting to get their hands on a No. 22 jersey.

Inside the clubhouse, there's a certain buoyancy to the place. Fresh and talented blood is mixing with established star veterans to create a high and infectious energy. The confidence emanating from the 31-acre complex starts with Juan Soto and Aaron Judge batting in the same lineup and ends with a pinstriped belief that this is the year the Yankees return to the World Series.

Without further ado, here are five observations from Yankees spring training.

1. The Juan Soto show

Ah, yes, the main character, the leading man, in this production. Soto is the always-smiling superstar who fits right into the Yankees clubhouse. Whether he's bouncing from room to room, taking a minute to relax by sitting at his locker, or talking shop with Judge and Giancarlo Stanton on the field, Soto looks comfortable with New York on his chest, and it's easy to imagine the slugger signing a long-term deal there. Of course, even if Soto is as advertised, the Yankees have to win, first and foremost, to convince the generational star to stay. Judge is relying on the Yankees' loud fan base to sell out the Bronx and do the convincing for him.

"I think the fans, when we show up on [Yankees' home opener] April 5th, will do a lot of convincing, too," Judge said. "I think we'll be good."

Speaking of that home opener, Soto seems anxious about playing in the Bronx. He said his biggest challenge this year will be to keep his emotions in check in front of home crowds, particularly because he's looking forward to the large contingent of Yankees fans who represent the Dominican Republic.

"It's going to feel like home," Soto said of playing at Yankee Stadium. "It's going to feel great, but it's going to be a lot of pressure, too."

Will the Yankees go over 93.5 wins in 2024?

2. DJ looking explosive

With all the buzz engulfing Soto at Yankees camp, DJ LeMahieu's progress has flown under the radar. The two-time batting champion, who turns 36 in July, enters the season as the oldest player on the Yankees roster. He knows he has a lot to prove after a mediocre 2023 season that saw him perform 4% worse (96 OPS+) than the average major league hitter. Even though it's early, and players often attest to being in the best shape of their lives in these first few weeks of spring training, LeMahieu is so far receiving high praise that had been missing last spring.

He just completed his first fully healthy offseason since 2020, which was the same year he led the league in hitting for a second time. Now, with his toe injury and sports hernia behind him, LeMahieu's good health this winter allowed him to train frequently, and he's looking forward to turning the page from last year. On Monday, in his Grapefruit League debut, LeMahieu went 1-for-2 with a run scored, while Aaron Boone gushed afterward about how explosive he looked at the plate. LeMahieu has the tall task of being a leadoff hitter for a deep lineup that now includes Juan Soto. The offense will have a scarier look to it if LeMahieu can be its table setter on a nightly basis.

3. Dugie bringing the energy

Alex Verdugo has already integrated himself so well with the Yankees that it looks like he's been in the organization for years. He might as well have been, since no one in Boston would recognize his new clean-shaven look, anyway. Whether it's teasing Anthony Volpe's spiky hair by referring to him as Jersey Shore's DJ Paulie D, or cracking more jokes during batting practice, Verdugo's easygoing attitude and cheerful disposition is a major reason Yankees' spring training has a different vibe to it this year. He's that guy who is always tormenting his teammates and keeping the atmosphere light, taking a page from Anthony Rizzo's playbook on how to keep everybody loose.

And if that makes you worried about Verdugo's sense of focus and attention — he is, after all, just a year removed from Alex Cora benching him on two separate occasions, for a lack of hustle on the bases and for showing up late on game day — then look no further than Judge's reaction to the signing. Apparently, Judge has been asking the Yankees front office to acquire Verdugo "for years." Judge complimented Verdugo for being a gamer who plays through injuries and shows up ready to go every day. It'll be hard for Verdugo to slack off when the Yankee captain is paying such close attention.

4. "Nothin to it" for Nasty Nestor

Nestor Cortes supplied what was easily my favorite quote of spring training. After the left-hander struck out Soto all three times they faced off in live batting practice, Cortes was quick to humble himself when asked about the feat.

"Nah, it's too early for him to be out there," Cortes said of Soto. "It's probably the first live pitching he's seen since last season. Nothin' to it."

Accordingly, Soto homered and picked up five RBIs and two hits in his first four spring training at-bats, so there's no concern about him. Instead, Cortes' whiffs against Soto gave us a better idea of how effective the southpaw already is, this soon into spring training. In that lefty-lefty matchup, Cortes looked like the starting pitcher who broke out for the Yankees in 2022, when he went 12-4 and posted a 2.44 ERA in 28 starts. Cortes believes he can return to that form this season, now that his rotator cuff strain is fully behind him.

5. First-class experience

Trent Grisham is pleasantly pleased with what he called a "first-class experience" since he joined the Yankees. The outfielder, acquired from the Padres in the Soto trade, said the Yankees have "everything you need" for players to be their best selves. Whether it's their large training and weight room, intricate spring training schedule, endless resources, or his new teammates, Grisham said the Yankees have welcomed him to the organization in a way he hadn't previously experienced while playing in San Diego or Milwaukee.

Grisham couldn't put his finger on what exactly it is about the Yankees organization that feels like such an upgrade to him. He chalked it up to, well, "the feel of the place."

"After just being here for a day, you can kind of feel that hunger, that drive, that keeps us all focused on one goal," Grisham said. "That's very refreshing."

Deesha Thosar is an MLB writer for FOX Sports. She previously covered the Mets as a beat reporter for the New York Daily News. The daughter of Indian immigrants, Deesha grew up on Long Island and now lives in Queens. Follow her on Twitter at @DeeshaThosar .

