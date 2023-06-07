Major League Baseball
Elly De La Cruz's first MLB home run and triple are already in the record books
Elly De La Cruz's first MLB home run and triple are already in the record books

Updated Jun. 7, 2023 9:54 p.m. ET

In just his second major-league game, Cincinnati Reds phenom Elly De La Cruz is showing off just what all the hype was about.

De La Cruz's first career home run at the MLB level was absolutely crushed and immediately grabbed the attention of fans on social media.

[Shusterman: The 'amazing' and dramatic MLB debut of Reds phenom Elly De La Cruz]

But De La Cruz wasn't done yet. He then walloped a fourth-inning triple and immediately registered the fastest home-to-third time on a triple this season, according to MLB.

Needless to say, the top prospect is making an immediate impact.

