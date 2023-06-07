Major League Baseball Elly De La Cruz's first MLB home run and triple are already in the record books Updated Jun. 7, 2023 9:54 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

In just his second major-league game, Cincinnati Reds phenom Elly De La Cruz is showing off just what all the hype was about.

De La Cruz's first career home run at the MLB level was absolutely crushed and immediately grabbed the attention of fans on social media.

But De La Cruz wasn't done yet. He then walloped a fourth-inning triple and immediately registered the fastest home-to-third time on a triple this season, according to MLB.

Needless to say, the top prospect is making an immediate impact.

