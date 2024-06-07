Major League Baseball Potential World Series matchup? Dodgers vs. Yankees series odds, futures Published Jun. 7, 2024 10:52 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

One of the most anticipated series of the MLB regular season begins Friday night, as the Dodgers travel across the country to face the Yankees.

The two historic franchises have only met twice over the past eight years. With Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto, Aaron Judge, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman set to take the field this weekend, the stars will be on full display in the Big Apple.

Dates & Times

Friday: 7:05 EST (Apple TV)

ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday: 7:35 EST (FOX)

Sunday: 7pm EST (ESPN)

According to Draftkings Sportsbook, the Dodgers are -115 to win the series this weekend while the Yankees -105.

New York comes into this series tied for best record in Major League Baseball and has won eight games in a row, and the star-studded duo of Judge and Soto has been dominant as of late.

Judge leads the MLB in home runs and, according to Draftkings Sportsbook, is currently the favorite to win the AL MVP (+180).

Soto currently has the second-best odds to win AL MVP (+235), as he has the third-best batting average in the league and is in the top five in batting average, HRs and RBIs.

Similarly, the Dodgers have also had a good start to the year, as they sit atop the NL West and have the second-best record in the NL. After signing Ohtani to a record-breaking 10-year, $700 million deal, the two-time MVP has lived up to the hype through the first two months of the season.

Ohtani is second in the league in batting average (.322) and currently has the second-best odds to win NL MVP (+450) behind his teammate Mookie Betts (+110).

The Dodgers will have their three top starting pitchers on the mound this weekend, as Yoshinobu Yamamoto will start Friday, Gavin Stone on Saturday, and ace Tyler Glasnow on Sunday.

After coming over from Tampa Bay in the offseason, Glasnow has been fantastic, leading the MLB in strikeouts through June 6. However, over his last five starts, the Dodgers have failed to provide much run support, as they have scored just eight runs total.

On Sunday night, Glasnow will square off with Yankees ace Luis Gil. Gil has a 1.82 ERA so far this season.

At DraftKings, Glasnow’s NL Cy Young odds are currently at +650, while Gil’s AL Cy Young odds sit at +1600.

Lastly, coming into the series, the Dodgers remain World Series favorites (+290), with the surging Yankees at +500, the second-best odds, according to DraftKings.

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on the MLB and other sports.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share